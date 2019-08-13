Hickenlooper considering ending presidential bid to run for Senate: report

Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper John Wright HickenlooperDemocratic group pressing Hickenlooper to drop White House bid, run for Senate Democrats pounce on Trump in bid for rural voters The Hill's Campaign Report: 2020 Democrats challenge Trump's response to El Paso MORE (D) is considering ending his White House bid and pursuing a Senate run instead, The New York Times reported Tuesday.

Four Democratic sources familiar with his thinking told the outlet that the two-term governor is giving serious consideration to challenging Republican Sen. Cory Gardner Cory Scott GardnerDemocratic group pressing Hickenlooper to drop White House bid, run for Senate Gun control activists set to flex muscle in battle for Senate Gun control group releases ad asking McConnell for background checks vote MORE (Colo.), a move many have have called for in hopes of helping Democrats retake the Senate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hickenlooper reportedly discussed the possibility with Sen. Michael Bennet Michael Farrand BennetCongress must address gender gap in nominations to military service academies Health care fight among 2020 Democrats shifts to taxes The Hill's Campaign Report: 2020 Democrats challenge Trump's response to El Paso MORE (D-Colo.), another 2020 candidate, during a drive before an event in Iowa.

Aides and advisers to the Colorado politicians declined to comment to the Times on what was discussed during the ride.

Hickenlooper's campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Hill on his plans.

Colorado could play a key role in Democratic efforts to retake the Senate.

While there are already 11 declared candidates in the Democratic field, Hickenlooper would bring a high level of name recognition and popularity in Colorado.

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer Charles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerSchumer to call for Trump to fight gun violence, white supremacy with border wall funds Democrats, environmentalists blast Trump rollback of endangered species protections China is a rival, not an enemy MORE (D-N.Y.) has reportedly been trying to recruit him to run for months.

Hickenlooper has struggled to establish a foothold in the presidential race, and is far from qualifying for the third and fourth Democratic primary debates this fall.