Houston Chronicle calls on O'Rourke to end White House bid, run for Senate

The Houston Chronicle has called on former Rep. Beto O'RourkeBeto O'RourkeJulián Castro buys 'Fox & Friends' ad to send 'message' to Trump on El Paso shooting Biden pens NYT op-ed calling for bringing back assault weapons ban O'Rourke defends White House bid: I can meet Trump 'from a place that no one else can' MORE (D-Texas) to end his presidential campaign and run for Senate instead.
In a post on Saturday, the Editorial Board said that a passionate answer that O'Rourke gave to a reporter about what President TrumpDonald John TrumpSecurity analyst calls Trump's language on Hong Kong protests 'inappropriate' Americans' opinions about China hit record low: survey Pentagon watchdog says it is officially reviewing billion 'war cloud' contract MORE could do to prevent mass shootings in the wake of a massacre in El Paso, Texas, "made us wish O’Rourke would shift gears, and rather than unpause his presidential campaign, we’d like to see him take a new direction."
The former El Paso mayor's response to the question quickly went viral.
"What do you think? You know the shit he’s been saying," O'Rourke said of the president. "He’s been calling Mexican immigrants rapists and criminals. I don’t know, like, members of the press, what the f---?"
O'Rourke paused his White House bid following the shooting that left more than 20 dead to return to El Paso, Texas.
The alleged gunman in the El Paso shooting has been linked to a racist, anti-immigrant manifesto, which described fears of a Latino “invasion." Several critics have drawn comparison's between the manifesto and Trump's immigration rhetoric.
"There are times, it seems, in most presidential campaigns when the facades get stripped away like so many layers of paint," the Chronicle wrote of O'Rourke's response to the question. "What’s left is a human moment, usually fleeting, and not always flattering. But real — and often more telling than a season of advertisements."
O'Rourke entered the race a top-tier candidate after a high-profile loss in his 2018 Senate race against Sen. Ted CruzRafael (Ted) Edward CruzConservative commentator: Tech giants must decide if they are publishers GOP's disregard for venomous Trump rhetoric against Latinos is inexcusable Juan Williams: We need a backlash against Big Tech MORE (R), but has struggled to assert himself in the crowded primary.
"Drop out of the race for president and come back to Texas to run for senator," the Chronicle wrote. "The chances of winning the race you’re in now are vanishingly small. And Texas needs you."
"Imagine the effect you could have on our state. Ideas get sharper when they’re challenged, when points of view clash. We think Texas will get smarter, and its politics more sophisticated, if campaigns here were a true test of ideas, not one-sided races set to autopilot."
Calls for the O'Rourke to drop out and challenge Sen. John CornynJohn CornynThe Hill's Morning Report - Trump moves green cards, citizenship away from poor, low-skilled Progressive Latina joins crowded field of Democrats vying to unseat Cornyn O'Rourke to remain in El Paso, miss Iowa State Fair MORE (R-Texas) have intensified as his presidential run has struggled for traction.
A RealClearPolitics average of polls has O'Rourke in sixth place in the crowded field of Democratic White House hopefuls with a polling average of 2 percent.
If he jumped into the mix in Texas, he would join an already crowded field of Democrats vying to face off against Cornyn including former 2018 congressional candidate MJ Hegar, progressive activist Cristina Tzintzún Ramirez, former Democratic Senate primary candidate Sema Hernandez, state Sen. Royce West, Houston City Councilwoman Amanda Edwards, former Texas Rep. Chris Bell (D), and Beaumont, Texas, NAACP Chairman Michael Cooper.