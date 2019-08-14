Houston Chronicle calls on O'Rourke to end White House bid, run for Senate

The Houston Chronicle has called on former Rep. Beto O'Rourke Beto O'RourkeJulián Castro buys 'Fox & Friends' ad to send 'message' to Trump on El Paso shooting Biden pens NYT op-ed calling for bringing back assault weapons ban O'Rourke defends White House bid: I can meet Trump 'from a place that no one else can' MORE (D-Texas) to end his presidential campaign and run for Senate instead.

In a post on Saturday, the Editorial Board said that a passionate answer that O'Rourke gave to a reporter about what President Trump Donald John TrumpSecurity analyst calls Trump's language on Hong Kong protests 'inappropriate' Americans' opinions about China hit record low: survey Pentagon watchdog says it is officially reviewing billion 'war cloud' contract MORE could do to prevent mass shootings in the wake of a massacre in El Paso, Texas, "made us wish O’Rourke would shift gears, and rather than unpause his presidential campaign, we’d like to see him take a new direction."

The former El Paso mayor's response to the question quickly went viral.

"What do you think? You know the shit he’s been saying," O'Rourke said of the president. "He’s been calling Mexican immigrants rapists and criminals. I don’t know, like, members of the press, what the f---?"

O'Rourke paused his White House bid following the shooting that left more than 20 dead to return to El Paso, Texas.

The alleged gunman in the El Paso shooting has been linked to a racist, anti-immigrant manifesto, which described fears of a Latino “invasion." Several critics have drawn comparison's between the manifesto and Trump's immigration rhetoric.

"There are times, it seems, in most presidential campaigns when the facades get stripped away like so many layers of paint," the Chronicle wrote of O'Rourke's response to the question. "What’s left is a human moment, usually fleeting, and not always flattering. But real — and often more telling than a season of advertisements."