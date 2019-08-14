Lewandowski to join Trump at NH rally amid Senate bid speculation

Corey LewandowskiCorey R. LewandowskiLewandowski to join Trump at NH rally amid Senate bid speculation The Democrats' impeachment conundrum Corey Lewandowski, former Trump campaign manager, mulling Senate bid in New Hampshire MORE will join President TrumpDonald John TrumpWhy Republicans should think twice about increasing presidential power The opioid crisis is the challenge of this generation Flynn, Papadopoulos to speak at event preparing 'social media warriors' for 'digital civil war' MORE in New Hampshire on Thursday amid mounting speculation that he could mount a 2020 run against Sen. Jeanne ShaheenCynthia (Jeanne) Jeanne ShaheenLewandowski to join Trump at New Hampshire rally Embattled Juul seeks allies in Washington Senate Democrats see Warren, Sanders proposals as unfeasible MORE (D-N.H.). Speculation has swirled in Washington over whether the president could use a planned political rally to endorse or encourage a potential Senate bid by Lewandowski, who served as Trump’s first campaign manager in 2016 and remains among his most ardent allies.
