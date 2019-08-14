2020 Democrats release joint statement ahead of Trump's New Hampshire rally

More than 20 Democratic presidential campaigns on Wednesday united against President Trump Donald John TrumpWhy Republicans should think twice about increasing presidential power The opioid crisis is the challenge of this generation Flynn, Papadopoulos to speak at event preparing 'social media warriors' for 'digital civil war' MORE ahead of his visit to New Hampshire, issuing a joint statement attacking the president's “hateful rhetoric” while saying he has a record of siding with the wealthiest class.

“That’s why all of us are fighting to defeat Donald Trump and move this country forward. No matter who the Democratic nominee is, we are in this together,” the statement, which includes all of the top-tier White House hopefuls, said.

The statement was signed by staffers on behalf of Sen. Michael Bennet Michael Farrand BennetThe Hill's Morning Report - Trump lauds tariffs on China while backtracking from more Hickenlooper considering ending presidential bid to run for Senate: report Congress must address gender gap in nominations to military service academies MORE (D-Colo.), former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden just 1 point ahead of Warren in new weekly tracking poll Biden tops Democratic field by 19 points in new South Carolina poll The Hill's Morning Report - Trump lauds tariffs on China while backtracking from more MORE, Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerAbrams: I would be 'honored' to be considered for VP Biden tops Democratic field by 19 points in new South Carolina poll Steyer reaches donor threshold for fall Democratic debates MORE (D-N.J.), Gov. Steve Bullock Steve BullockThe Hill's Morning Report - Trump lauds tariffs on China while backtracking from more Bullock knocks DNC rules after Steyer reaches donor threshold for fall debates Candidates scramble to qualify for third debate as deadline nears MORE (D-Mont.), South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegLaw professor: Court-packing should be 'last resort' Biden tops Democratic field by 19 points in new South Carolina poll Iowa draws starstruck political tourists from around the world MORE, Julián Castro (D-Texas), New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio Bill de BlasioNYPD investigating attacks on Hasidic Jews in Williamsburg as hate crime De Blasio calls for 'full investigation' into Epstein death Time to retire Ferguson narrative MORE, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardBiden tops Democratic field by 19 points in new South Carolina poll The Hill's Morning Report - Trump lauds tariffs on China while backtracking from more Saagar Enjeti: Dismantling Biden's gaffe excuses; Krystal Ball: Educates the media on Tulsi Gabbard MORE (D-Hawaii), Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandDayton Democrat launches challenge to longtime GOP rep Democratic official sees Steyer with early on-the-ground 'advantage' in Iowa Harris campaigns off of NRA attack MORE (D-N.Y.), Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisBiden tops Democratic field by 19 points in new South Carolina poll Iowa draws starstruck political tourists from around the world Des Moines Register: Harris makes 'good case' for her presidency MORE (D-Calif.), Gov. Jay Inslee Jay Robert InsleeTo cash in on innovation, remove market barriers for advanced energy technologies Candidates scramble to qualify for third debate as deadline nears Yang unveils plan to tackle gun violence and white nationalism MORE (D-Wash.), Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharButtigieg releases B plan to 'unleash' rural America's potential Steyer reaches donor threshold for fall Democratic debates Democratic official sees Steyer with early on-the-ground 'advantage' in Iowa MORE (D-Minn.), Rep. Seth Moulton Seth Wilbur MoultonEnsuring quality health care for those with intellectual disabilities and autism Congress must address gender gap in nominations to military service academies 2020 Democrats blast Trump's response to shootings MORE (D-Mass.), former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas), Rep. Tim Ryan Timothy (Tim) John RyanIowa draws starstruck political tourists from around the world Time to retire Ferguson narrative Five factors that will determine gun control debate MORE (D-Ohio), Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBiden just 1 point ahead of Warren in new weekly tracking poll Cummings, Sanders investigate three drug companies for 'obstructing' congressional probe Saagar Enjeti: Why Sanders is right about corporate media; Krystal Ball exposes anti-Bernie media bias MORE (I-Vt.), Tom Steyer Thomas (Tom) Fahr SteyerThe Hill's Morning Report - Trump lauds tariffs on China while backtracking from more Bullock knocks DNC rules after Steyer reaches donor threshold for fall debates Steyer reaches donor threshold for fall Democratic debates MORE, Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenBiden just 1 point ahead of Warren in new weekly tracking poll Biden tops Democratic field by 19 points in new South Carolina poll The Hill's Morning Report - Trump lauds tariffs on China while backtracking from more MORE (D-Mass.), Marianne Williamson Marianne WilliamsonCandidates scramble to qualify for third debate as deadline nears The Hill's Campaign Report: 2020 Democrats challenge Trump's response to El Paso Marianne Williamson: Message of love 'absolutely' extends to Trump MORE and Andrew Yang Andrew YangFormer Yang staffer launches primary challenge to Nadler Steyer reaches donor threshold for fall Democratic debates Democratic official sees Steyer with early on-the-ground 'advantage' in Iowa MORE.

Staffers for long-shot candidates former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper John Wright HickenlooperThe Hill's Morning Report - Trump lauds tariffs on China while backtracking from more Hickenlooper considering ending presidential bid to run for Senate: report Democratic group pressing Hickenlooper to drop White House bid, run for Senate MORE, Miramar, Fla., Mayor Wayne Messam Wayne Martin MessamThe Hill's 12:30 Report: Trump claims support in Congress for background checks Moulton campaign makes formal case to DNC to be added to debate stage Bullock makes CNN debate stage MORE and former Pennsylvania Rep. Joe Sestak have not signed the statement, based on the email.

“Donald Trump’s presidency has been defined by broken promises, hateful rhetoric, and choosing to side with lobbyists and the top 1 percent at the expense of everyone else. This week, when he comes to New Hampshire we expect more of the same,” the statement reads.

“We believe that all Granite Staters should have access to affordable health care, that children shouldn’t fear for their lives when they go to school, and that the economy should work for everyone - not just those at the very top.”

A Trump campaign spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.

Trump will hold a rally in New Hampshire on Thursday as he continues his reelection campaign.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonEx-GOP lawmaker argues for Trump primary challenge from the right The Hill's Morning Report - Trump lauds tariffs on China while backtracking from more Democrats' worst scenario: Nominating an uncompetitive far-left candidate MORE narrowly won the state over Trump in 2016. The last Republican to win in New Hampshire was former President George W. Bush in 2000 when he narrowly defeated former Vice President Al Gore Albert (Al) Arnold GoreDeregulated energy markets made Texas a clean energy giant Gun safety is actually a consensus issue Sunday shows - Trump's Epstein conspiracy theory retweet grabs spotlight MORE.

Democrats have been campaigning throughout the state, which holds the nations first primary just over one week after the Iowa Caucuses in February.