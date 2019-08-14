Steve King challenger: 'Rape and incest' comments don't reflect Iowan values

J.D. Scholten, a Democrat challenging Iowa Rep. Steve King Steven (Steve) Arnold KingGuns, Trump and a nation at a crossroads Democratic candidate: Attitude of Iowa farmers towards climate change is 'night and day' Democrat launching second bid to unseat Steve King says first attempt shined 'spotlight' on rhetoric MORE (R) in 2020, slammed the congressman's Wednesday remarks in which he questioned whether there would be "any population of the world left" if not for rape and incest as contrary to Iowan values.

“Yet again, Steve King puts his selfish, hateful ideology above the needs of the people of Iowa’s 4th district. Excusing violence — in any way — is entirely unacceptable," Scholten said in a statement Wednesday.

"Here in Iowa, we stand strong together in the face of violence, and strive to create a welcoming and safe community for all people," he added. "His comments are disrespectful to survivors and don’t reflect Iowan values. We stand for bringing all people together and fighting for the positive change that we desperately need here in Iowa.”

King's Wednesday comment came during a speech in Urbandale, Iowa, in which he defended anti-abortion legislation he sponsored that did not include exceptions for rape or incest, according to The Des Moines Register.