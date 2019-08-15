House Democrats targeting six more Trump districts for 2020

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee is reportedly expanding its 2020 target list, taking aim at six more districts won by President Trump Donald John TrumpWhy Republicans should think twice about increasing presidential power The opioid crisis is the challenge of this generation Flynn, Papadopoulos to speak at event preparing 'social media warriors' for 'digital civil war' MORE in 2016.

The districts include Florida's 16th district, Iowa's 2nd district, Michigan's 3rd district, Ohio's 12th district, Virginia's 5th district, and Montana's at-large district.

News of the latest additions to the committee's target list was first reported by CQ Roll Call.

The newest targets include the seat held by Rep. Justin Amash Justin AmashSanford headed to New Hampshire amid talk of challenge to Trump Murray move raises impeachment pressure on Schumer House Democrats inch toward majority support for impeachment MORE (I-Mich.), who formally left the GOP last month, as well as the seat held by Democratic Iowa Rep. Dave Loebsack David (Dave) Wayne LoebsackThe House Republicans and Democrats not seeking reelection in 2020 GOP scores procedural win by securing more funding to enforce Iran sanctions Time to keep the promises for farmers to compete in energy MORE, who is not seeking another term in 2020.

The Cook Political Report has rated both of those districts as toss-ups.

Rep. Greg Gianforte Gregory Richard Gianforte House GOP fears retirement wave will lead to tsunami Trump declares Gorka 'wins big' after clash with reporters in Rose Garden Republican who lost Montana Senate bid to run for House next year MORE's (R-Mont.) plans to run for governor have put the state's at-large House district on Democrats' radar. Despite Trump carrying the state by 21 points in 2016, Democrats are hopeful they can grab the seat after Gov. Steve Bullock Steve BullockThe Hill's Morning Report - Trump lauds tariffs on China while backtracking from more Bullock knocks DNC rules after Steyer reaches donor threshold for fall debates Candidates scramble to qualify for third debate as deadline nears MORE (D-Mont.) won reelection that same year. Democratic Sen. John Tester won reelection in the state in 2018.

While the Cook Political Report rates Florida's 16th congressional district and Ohio's 12th district as likely Republican, Democrats see an opportunity to target the suburban vote in the districts.

Democrats also see an opportunity in Virginia's 5th congressional district, held by Rep. Denver Riggleman Denver RigglemanEffort to censure GOP congressman for officiating same-sex wedding fails Congress needs to continue fighting the opioid epidemic The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Pass USMCA Coalition - Restrictive state abortion laws ignite fiery 2020 debate MORE (R). The Cook Political Report rates the seat as likely Republican, but Republicans poured money into defending the district in 2018.

The newest target list demonstrates Democrats' optimism about growing their majority in the 2020 general election, especially among suburban voters potentially turned off by Trump.

Republicans have also been put on the defensive recently amid a wave of retirements.

The DCCC announced a number of ads taking aim at Reps. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.), Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.), Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), all of whom are on the DCCC's "retirement watch list."