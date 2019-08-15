Harris wins endorsement of former CBC Chairwoman Marcia Fudge

Presidential hopeful Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisWarren leads Democratic field by 5 points in Wisconsin: poll The danger of using race and politics to declare guilt or innocence Ben Shapiro: It's a 'you problem' if you 'had to work more than one job' MORE (D-Calif.) won the endorsement Thursday of Rep. Marcia Fudge Marcia Louise FudgeThe Hill's Morning Report — DOJ's planned executions stir new debate Here are the 95 Democrats who voted to support impeachment New York bans discrimination against natural hair MORE (D-Ohio), a former chairwoman of the influential Congressional Black Caucus (CBC).

“I am supporting Kamala Harris, she is an excellent candidate,” Fudge announced on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.” “I think there is no one better to make the case against 45 than Kamala Harris.

“I do think she is a person that has the kind of energy, and she’s a new, fresh face. She’s someone [who] when people meet her, people like her.”

Fudge, who has strong ties to both progressives in the House and members of the Democratic Party's establishment, gained increased prominence last year after floating a challenge to Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiHarris wins endorsement of former CBC Chair Marcia Fudge Deepfake videos may have unwitting ally in US media Pence to travel to United Kingdom, Ireland and Iceland in September MORE for the Speakership.

She is the tenth CBC member and second former chairperson to endorse Harris, the senator's campaign said in a press release.

“I’m excited to have Marcia’s support in this race,” Harris said. “She is a national leader in the fight for the needs of America’s working families including access to quality public education, health care and good-paying jobs. She is a trailblazer and I’m proud she stands with me as we fight to restore truth and justice in America and for bold solutions to the issues that keep Americans up at night.”

Harris and Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerHarris wins endorsement of former CBC Chair Marcia Fudge The Hill's Morning Report — Recession fears climb and markets dive — now what? Booker releases plan to combat hate crimes, white supremacist violence MORE (D-N.J.), the other African American Democrat running for president, are jockeying for support from the CBC to help boost their White House bids and increase their support among black voters.

Both have trailed former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenWarren leads Democratic field by 5 points in Wisconsin: poll O'Rourke says Trump 'terrorizing' immigrants in campaign relaunch speech Harris wins endorsement of former CBC Chair Marcia Fudge MORE in polling of black voters, as Biden continues to draw from a deep well of support built over decades in Washington and from his close ties to former President Obama.

Harris’s campaign enjoyed a surge of support after the first primary debate in June after the California Democrat hammered Biden on his past opposition to federally mandated busing and comments regarding his ability to cooperate with segregationist senators while in Congress. However, she’s seen her polling numbers plateau in recent weeks, falling behind Biden and Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersWarren leads Democratic field by 5 points in Wisconsin: poll Harris wins endorsement of former CBC Chair Marcia Fudge Ex-CIA chief worries campaigns falling short on cybersecurity MORE (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren leads Democratic field by 5 points in Wisconsin: poll The danger of using race and politics to declare guilt or innocence Harris wins endorsement of former CBC Chair Marcia Fudge MORE (D-Mass.).

“Well, I think right now what you're seeing is that the people at the top, the top three, are people that everybody knows. And so I think that you're seeing a lot of name recognition right now,” Fudge said.

“What Kamala needs to do is keep doing what she is doing. The more she meets people, the more they become engaged, the more they like her. And I think that after Labor Day or getting into the fall, people are going to start to pay more attention and she is going to start to get a bump. I can almost guarantee that that's going to happen.”