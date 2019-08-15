2020 Democrats urge Israel to reverse decision banning Omar, Tlaib visit

Democratic presidential candidates Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren leads Democratic field by 5 points in Wisconsin: poll The danger of using race and politics to declare guilt or innocence Harris wins endorsement of former CBC Chair Marcia Fudge MORE (D-Mass.) and Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersWarren leads Democratic field by 5 points in Wisconsin: poll Harris wins endorsement of former CBC Chair Marcia Fudge Ex-CIA chief worries campaigns falling short on cybersecurity MORE (I-Vt.) are condemning Israel’s move to ban two U.S. congresswoman from visiting the country and are urging the Israeli government to reverse its decision.

The two White House hopefuls weighed in shortly after Israel confirmed it would bar Reps. Rashida Tlaib Rashida Harbi TlaibIsrael denies Omar and Tlaib entry after Trump tweet Jewish Democratic group pushes Israel not to ban Omar, Tlaib Trump: Israel shouldn't let Omar, Tlaib visit country MORE (D-Mich.) and Ilhan Omar Ilhan OmarIsrael denies Omar and Tlaib entry after Trump tweet Jewish Democratic group pushes Israel not to ban Omar, Tlaib Trump: Israel shouldn't let Omar, Tlaib visit country MORE (D-Minn.) from visiting the country this weekend over their support for the boycott, divestment and sanctions movement targeting Israel.

“Israel doesn't advance its case as a tolerant democracy or unwavering US ally by barring elected members of Congress from visiting because of their political views. This would be a shameful, unprecedented move,” Warren tweeted. “I urge Israel’s government to allow

“Banning Congresswomen Omar and Tlaib from entering Israel and Palestine is a sign of enormous disrespect to these elected leaders, to the United States Congress, and to the principles of democracy,” Sanders tweeted. “The Israeli government should reverse this decision and allow them in.”

Israeli officials announced Thursday that the country would deny entry to Tlaib and Omar, outspoken critics of the country.

Deputy Israeli Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely said the country would not “allow those who deny our right to exist in this world to enter,” according to The Israeli Times.

President Trump Donald John TrumpGibraltar releases Iranian tanker despite US move to block it Warren leads Democratic field by 5 points in Wisconsin: poll Stephen Colbert on Trump: 'He's trying to invite us into this madness' MORE had called on the Israeli government to block the two U.S. lawmakers from entering the country, despite leaders of both parties saying they should be able to visit.

A new Israeli law denies entry to those who back boycotts targeting the country. Trump argued it would show "great weakness" on Israel's part if it allowed Omar and Tlaib in.

“Make no mistake, the Israeli government just barred two elected members of the U.S. Congress from an official trip just to appease President Trump's fragile ego,” tweeted former Obama Cabinet official Julián Castro, another Democrat who is running for president.

“This is appalling. They should be allowed to enter,” he added.

While Democratic candidates such as Sanders and Warren urged the Israeli government to change its decision to bar Omar and Tlaib, other candidates focused on slamming Trump for encouraging such a move.

“It’s sad to have a president who acts like a child bully in the schoolyard when it comes to international relations,” tweeted Rep. Seth Moulton Seth Wilbur Moulton2020 Democrats urge Israel to reverse decision banning Omar, Tlaib visit 2020 Democrats release joint statement ahead of Trump's New Hampshire rally Ensuring quality health care for those with intellectual disabilities and autism MORE (D-Mass.).

“President Trump, you show great weakness every single day—when you attack women of color, when you degrade the office of the president, and when you ask our allies to stoop to your level,” former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas) tweeted.

Updated: 12:22 p.m.