Andrew Yang: 'What could Donald Trump possibly be better than me at? An eating contest?'

Democratic presidential candidate and tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang Andrew YangEx-CIA chief worries campaigns falling short on cybersecurity 2020 Democrats release joint statement ahead of Trump's New Hampshire rally Former Yang staffer launches primary challenge to Nadler MORE said during his recent visit to Iowa that he’d challenge President Trump Donald John TrumpGibraltar releases Iranian tanker despite US move to block it Warren leads Democratic field by 5 points in Wisconsin: poll Stephen Colbert on Trump: 'He's trying to invite us into this madness' MORE “to any physical or mental feat under the sun,” adding: “I mean, gosh, what could that guy beat me at, being a slob?"

Yang made the remarks, which have recently begun to pick up traction online, at the Iowa State Fair this past weekend.

Footage of the moment carried by ABC News also shows the presidential candidate saying, “Like, what could Donald Trump possibly be better than me at? An eating contest?”

“Like something that involved trying to keep something on the ground and having really large body mass? Like, if there was a hot-air balloon that was rising and you needed to try and keep it on the ground, he would be better than me at that,” Yang continued. “Because he is so fat.”

Yang went on to say that Trump “might be able to beat me at golf, though I'm told he cheats a lot, so who knows what his true golf ability is.”

According to ABC News, Yang began his riff on Trump after reflecting with the press about a "delicious" turkey leg he ate at the fair.

Yang had said then that he couldn't "be eating crap on the trail too often” because he needs “to stay in presidential form."

“No one wants a president who doesn't seem like they can run a mile,” he went on, adding, “I don't think Donald Trump could run a mile ... what does he weigh? Like 280? I say he like passes out at like the quarter-mile mark."