Trump mocks appearance of rally protester: 'That guy's got a serious weight problem'

President Trump Donald John TrumpGibraltar releases Iranian tanker despite US move to block it Warren leads Democratic field by 5 points in Wisconsin: poll Stephen Colbert on Trump: 'He's trying to invite us into this madness' MORE on Thursday mocked the weight of a protester who briefly interrupted his rally in Manchester, N.H.

"That guy’s got a serious weight problem. Go home, start exercising," Trump said as the individual who interrupted Trump's speech was escorted out of the arena.

"Get him out of here please. Got a bigger problem than I do,” Trump quipped. “Got a bigger problem than all of us. Now he goes home and his mom says, 'What the hell have you just done?'"

Cameras showed multiple protesters being escorted out of the arena after the crowd began booing and chanting "U.S.A." The interruption came as Trump slammed Democrats, accusing them of demeaning law enforcement and describing their opponents as "fascists and Nazis."

Moments later, Trump continued with his usual remarks, telling supporters that his movement is "built on love."

Eventually, the president adds: "Got a bigger problem than I do. Got a bigger problem than all of us." pic.twitter.com/PyIjh3g5ki — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) August 16, 2019

The president often mocks and belittles protesters who are removed from his rallies, but only sometimes comments on their appearance.

Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang Andrew YangEx-CIA chief worries campaigns falling short on cybersecurity 2020 Democrats release joint statement ahead of Trump's New Hampshire rally Former Yang staffer launches primary challenge to Nadler MORE, a former tech entrepreneur, recently took to the Iowa state fair, where he mocked Trump's weight.

"Like, what could Donald Trump possibly be better than me at? An eating contest?" Yang asked this past weekend.

"Like, if there was a hot-air balloon that was rising and you needed to try and keep it on the ground, he would be better than me at that," he added. “Because he is so fat.”

In May, British actress Jameela Jamil, a wellness and body positivity advocate, called on Trump's critics to stop "fat-shaming" him and focus on his policies instead.