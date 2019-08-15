Steve King to Gillibrand: Odds of me resigning same as yours of winning presidential nomination

Rep. Steve King Steven (Steve) Arnold KingBen Shapiro: It's a 'you problem' if you 'had to work more than one job' The Hill's Morning Report — Recession fears climb and markets dive — now what? Cheney on Steve King's rape, incest comments: 'It's time for him to go' MORE (R-Iowa) sparred with Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandThe Hill's Morning Report — Recession fears climb and markets dive — now what? King incites furor with abortion, rape and incest remarks Gillibrand calls on Steve King to resign over comments about rape and incest MORE (D-N.Y.) on Thursday night over the Democratic presidential candidate's call for him to resign, retorting that the odds of his stepping down from Congress were equal to hers of winning the party's nomination to take on President Trump Donald John TrumpGibraltar releases Iranian tanker despite US move to block it Warren leads Democratic field by 5 points in Wisconsin: poll Stephen Colbert on Trump: 'He's trying to invite us into this madness' MORE in 2020.

"Kiersten: [sic] Odds of my resigning are the same as yours of winning the nomination for POTUS: ZERO," King tweeted, taking aim at Gillibrand's pro-choice stance.

Gillibrand, responding to King's Thursday tweet, wrote, "You know when you’re getting under Steve King’s skin this much, you’re doing something right."

The back-and-forth came after Gillibrand on Wednesday called for the embattled nine-term congressman to step down from his position after King questioned whether there would be "any population of the world left" if not for rape and incest throughout history.

"What if we went back through all the family trees and just pulled out anyone who was a product of rape or incest? Would there be any population of the world left if we did that?" King told a crowd at the Westside Conservative Club. “Considering all the wars and all the rapes and pillages that happened throughout all these different nations, I know that I can't say that I was not a part of a product of that."

King was speaking in Urbandale, Iowa, where he defended anti-abortion legislation he sponsored in Congress that did not have exceptions for rape or incest.

Other Democratic presidential hopefuls, including Sens. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerHarris wins endorsement of former CBC Chair Marcia Fudge The Hill's Morning Report — Recession fears climb and markets dive — now what? Booker releases plan to combat hate crimes, white supremacist violence MORE (N.J.), Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersWarren leads Democratic field by 5 points in Wisconsin: poll Harris wins endorsement of former CBC Chair Marcia Fudge Ex-CIA chief worries campaigns falling short on cybersecurity MORE (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren leads Democratic field by 5 points in Wisconsin: poll The danger of using race and politics to declare guilt or innocence Harris wins endorsement of former CBC Chair Marcia Fudge MORE (D-Mass.) called for King's resignation. Members of King's party, including House Republican Conference Chairwoman Liz Cheney Elizabeth (Liz) Lynn CheneyThe Hill's Morning Report — Recession fears climb and markets dive — now what? Cheney on Steve King's rape, incest comments: 'It's time for him to go' King incites furor with abortion, rape and incest remarks MORE (Wyo.), hit the congressman over his remarks.

King sparked bipartisan backlash in January for questioning during an interview with The New York Times how terms such as "white supremacist" and "white nationalist" became "offensive."

The comments were quickly denounced and House Republicans responded by removing King from his positions on the House Judiciary, Agriculture and Small Business committees.