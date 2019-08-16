CNN to host de Blasio, Bullock town halls

CNN will host presidential town halls with Montana Gov. Steve Bullock Steve BullockHouse Democrats targeting six more Trump districts for 2020 King incites furor with abortion, rape and incest remarks Biden, Sanders, Warren support dips in new poll MORE (D) and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio Bill de BlasioDe Blasio touts height as reason he can beat Trump: 'The tall candidate almost always wins' 2020 Democrats release joint statement ahead of Trump's New Hampshire rally NYPD investigating attacks on Hasidic Jews in Williamsburg as hate crime MORE (D) later this month.

The town halls will take place Aug. 25 at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. respectively, CNN announced Friday.

Both candidates joined the crowded field of 2020 candidates in May but have failed to gain significant traction in polling.

“If we’re going to beat Donald Trump Donald John TrumpGibraltar releases Iranian tanker despite US move to block it Warren leads Democratic field by 5 points in Wisconsin: poll Stephen Colbert on Trump: 'He's trying to invite us into this madness' MORE, we need to win back the places we lost — Wisconsin, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania," Bullock said in a statement about the town hall. "I’m excited to talk about how I’m going to do it. It’s time to get money out of politics and make government work again to ensure a fair shot for every American.”

A RealClearPolitics average of polls shows Bullock polling at 0.5 percent and de Blasio polling at 0.3 percent.

De Blasio appeared in both Democratic debates so far, while Bullock appeared in the more recent debates. Neither candidate has yet qualified for the next month's debates.

The network has held 25 town halls with presidential candidates so far this year.

De Blasio and Bullock are among nearly two dozen people vying for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.