Bullock mocks Trump with online tool to determine if Greenland is for sale

Democratic presidential candidate and Montana Gov. Steve Bullock Steve BullockHouse Democrats targeting six more Trump districts for 2020 King incites furor with abortion, rape and incest remarks Biden, Sanders, Warren support dips in new poll MORE released an online tool on Friday to determine whether Greenland is for sale after The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday that Trump had expressed interest in purchasing it.

The campaign launched the website IsGreenlandForSale.com, which poses the question and then immediately responds "no." It also encourages visitors to donate to Bullock's campaign.

"In the wake of the President’s latest half-baked foreign policy musings, the Bullock campaign rolled out a new, highly intuitive educational tool to help people determine whether or not the country of Greenland is for sale," said a statement from the campaign. "Whether you’re in kindergarten or you’re the leader of the free world, this website should help you get to the bottom of it in no time."

Greenland, a Danish territory, is home some 56,000 people.

Greenland on Friday also dismissed the idea that it could be available for purchase.

“We are open for business, but we’re not for sale,” said Foreign Minister Ane Lone Bagger, according to Reuters.

Bullock is among the nearly two dozen candidates running for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.