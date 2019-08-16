WaPost: QAnon supporters say they were asked to hide their Qs at Trump rally

Proponents of the QAnon conspiracy theory told The Washington Post they were told to hide their support for it at a Thursday Trump rally in New Hampshire.

Two supporters told The Post that they had been asked to hide their Q signs or put their Q shirts inside out.

One man said he believes he was asked to do so because “people on the left would paint us as the bad guys."

He also blamed the Secret Service, which the Secret Service denied.

"The U.S. Secret Service did not request, or require, attendees to change their clothing at an event in New Hampshire," spokesman Jeffrey Adams told The Hill in a statement Friday.

The wide-ranging theory involves a belief in "deep state" plot against President Trump Donald John TrumpWarren unveils Native American policy plan Live-action 'Mulan' star spurs calls for boycott with support of Hong Kong police Don't let other countries unfairly tax America's most innovative companies MORE and his supporters. It began on the fringe websites 4Chan and 8Chan with an anonymous poster claiming to be a government official with “Q” security clearance.

People promoting the conspiracy theory have previously appeared at Trump rallies.

The Hill has reached out to the Trump campaign for comment.