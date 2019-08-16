British Bookmaker: Warren has replaced Biden as Democratic primary favorite

A British bookmaker on Friday announced that Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren unveils Native American policy plan Poll: Support for Sanders among college students reaches highest level since April Obama has taken active interest in Biden's campaign: report MORE (D-Mass.) had overtaken former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenPoll: Support for Sanders among college students reaches highest level since April Obama has taken active interest in Biden's campaign: report The Hill's Morning Report — Trump and the new Israel-'squad' controversy MORE as the favorite to win the 2020 Democratic primary.

The bookmaker Ladbrokes said in a tweet that Warren was the 9/4 favorite in their book and was trailed by Biden at 11/4. Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersPoll: Support for Sanders among college students reaches highest level since April The Hill's Morning Report — Trump and the new Israel-'squad' controversy Native American advocates question 2020 Democrats' commitment MORE (I-Vt.) and Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisPoll: Support for Sanders among college students reaches highest level since April Native American advocates question 2020 Democrats' commitment Fox News poll shows Trump losing to Biden, Warren, Sanders and Harris MORE (D-Calif.) were tied for third with 6/1 odds and Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegPoll: Support for Sanders among college students reaches highest level since April Native American advocates question 2020 Democrats' commitment Hillicon Valley: Deepfakes pose 2020 test for media | States beg Congress for more election security funds | Experts worry campaigns falling short on cybersecurity | Trump officials urge reauthorization of NSA surveillance program MORE was fifth with 12/1 odds.

Elizabeth Warren now favourite to win 2020 Democratic nomination. pic.twitter.com/JILmFmm1Zn — Ladbrokes Politics (@LadPolitics) August 16, 2019

"It looks like the betting market is going a little cold on Biden despite his general lead in the polls," Matthew Shaddick, Ladbrokes's head of political betting, told Newsweek. "Warren seemed to get a boost after the last set of debates and, in particular, seems to be performing well in Iowa."

Biden has consistently been the front-runner in most major Democratic primary polls. Warren's campaign, however, has seen increased momentum in recent months. Warren, Harris and Sanders typically poll near the top of the field of nearly two dozen candidates.