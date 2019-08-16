Video of Andrew Yang dancing to the 'Cupid Shuffle' in South Carolina goes viral

Footage of Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang Andrew YangPoll: Support for Sanders among college students reaches highest level since April Trump mocks appearance of rally protester: 'That guy's got a serious weight problem' Andrew Yang: 'What could Donald Trump possibly be better than me at? An eating contest?' MORE joining in on a "Jazzercise" class in South Carolina went viral this week, with his dance moves even earning a shoutout from Chance the Rapper.

Politico's Michael Kruse tweeted video of Yang dancing to "The Cupid Shuffle" by Cupid — a song many might recognize from weddings or middle school dances — with a group of women in South Carolina late Thursday. ADVERTISEMENT

Yang's campaign manager also shared a video of the dance moves on Twitter, saying, "No one is having more fun on the trail than Andrew Yang."

"I can’t be pandered to. But the confidence of that headbob :11 seconds in mighta made me #YangGang," Chance the Rapper weighed in, retweeting the video.

Something that just happened here is @AndrewYang did Jazzercise. pic.twitter.com/0p9LLebvTG — Michael Kruse (@michaelkruse) August 15, 2019

I can’t be pandered to. But the confidence of that headbob :11 seconds in mighta made me #YangGang https://t.co/5SNVuEyity — The Big Day out now (@chancetherapper) August 16, 2019

No one is having more fun on the trail than @AndrewYang #CupidShuffle pic.twitter.com/Af8RntevuA — Zach Graumann (@Zach_Graumann) August 15, 2019

Yang had held a campaign event in Beaufort, S.C., earlier in the day before joining in on the class.

The display came after his recent visit to Iowa, where he questioned President Trump Donald John TrumpWarren unveils Native American policy plan Live-action 'Mulan' star spurs calls for boycott with support of Hong Kong police Don't let other countries unfairly tax America's most innovative companies MORE's personal fitness.

“No one wants a president who doesn't seem like they can run a mile,” he said in an interview after talking about eating a turkey leg at the Iowa State Fair. “I don't think Donald Trump could run a mile ... what does he weigh? Like 280? I say he, like, passes out at like the quarter-mile mark." Yang had said that he couldn't "be eating crap on the trail too often” because he needs “to stay in presidential form."

The tech entrepreneur recently qualified for the third and fourth Democratic presidential debates this fall.