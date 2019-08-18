Former Trump Campaign Manager Corey Lewandowski Corey R. LewandowskiLewandowski says he's 'happy' to testify before House panel The Hill's Campaign Report: Battle for Senate begins to take shape The Hill's Morning Report — Trump and the new Israel-'squad' controversy MORE expressed confidence he could unseat Sen. Jeanne Shaheen Cynthia (Jeanne) Jeanne ShaheenSunday shows - Recession fears dominate Lewandowski on potential NH Senate run: If I run, 'I'm going to win' Lewandowski says he's 'happy' to testify before House panel MORE (D-N.H.) if he decides to challenge her in New Hampshire’s Senate race next year.

“We’re going to think about it. But if I get into this race I’m going to win, and I’m going to beat Jeanne Shaheen, who voted against Gorsuch. She voted against Kavanaugh. She voted to continue to fund sanctuary cities,” Lewandowski said on John Catsimatidis’ radio show Sunday, referring to Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch Neil GorsuchHere's how senators can overcome their hyperpartisanship with judicial nominees Ocasio-Cortez calls out McConnell for photo of young men groping a cutout of her Frustrated liberals say Democrats aren't aggressive enough on courts MORE and Brett Kavanaugh Brett Michael KavanaughLewandowski on potential NH Senate run: If I run, 'I'm going to win' Cook Political Report moves Susan Collins Senate race to 'toss up' Sen. Susan Collins: Israel should allow Omar, Tlaib to visit MORE, both of whom President Trump Donald John TrumpO'Rourke: Trump driving global, U.S. economy into recession Manchin: Trump has 'golden opportunity' on gun reforms Objections to Trump's new immigration rule wildly exaggerated MORE nominated.

“Those are not the values of the people of New Hampshire. So if I get into this race I think I can beat her.”

Lewandowski, a conservative firebrand who has maintained a close relationship with President Trump despite being fired from the campaign in June 2016, told The Hill earlier this month that he’s “seriously considering” a Senate run and casted Shaheen as a “failed” senator.

“Jeannie Shaheen has failed the people of NH by voting in lock step with Chuck Schumer Charles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerLewandowski on potential NH Senate run: If I run, 'I'm going to win' Appropriators warn White House against clawing back foreign aid Colorado candidates vying to take on Gardner warn Hickenlooper they won't back down MORE and Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiObjections to Trump's new immigration rule wildly exaggerated Latest pro-democracy rally draws tens of thousands in Hong Kong Lewandowski on potential NH Senate run: If I run, 'I'm going to win' MORE,” Lewandowski told The Hill. “The people of NH deserve better. If I run, I would be a voice for all the people of NH.”

The Granite State is set to be a key White House and Senate battleground in 2020. Trump narrowly lost New Hampshire in 2016 to Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonLewandowski on potential NH Senate run: If I run, 'I'm going to win' Fighter pilot vs. astronaut match-up in Arizona could determine control of Senate Progressive Democrats' turnout plans simply don't add up MORE, and Shaheen, the state’s first female governor and then senator, received roughly 51 percent of the vote in both 2008 and 2014.

Lewandowski slammed Shaheen Sunday, suggesting she’s been using her office to boost her personal finances.

“Jeanne Shaheen has been an elective office in New Hampshire for over 20 years and now she is exceptionally wealthy,” he said. “I think it’s time to hold these people accountable. They go win poor and they come out very rich. They think that it’s a job that they’re entitled to, and that they can keep for the rest of their lives.”

Lewandowski has already received the strong endorsement of Trump, who said at a rally in New Hampshire this week that he would be a “fantastic” senator.

--This report was updated on Aug. 18 at 8:53 a.m.