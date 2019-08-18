Former Vice President Dick Cheney (R) is reportedly planning to attend a fundraiser for President Trump Donald John TrumpO'Rourke: Trump driving global, U.S. economy into recession Manchin: Trump has 'golden opportunity' on gun reforms Objections to Trump's new immigration rule wildly exaggerated MORE's reelection and the Republican National Committee (RNC).

The Washington Post, citing an invitation it obtained, reported on Saturday that Cheney was expected to attend a luncheon fundraiser on Monday in Jackson, Wyo., with his daughter, Rep. Liz Cheney Elizabeth (Liz) Lynn CheneyDick Cheney to attend fundraiser supporting Trump reelection: report Steve King says 'left-wing media' and GOP leadership owe him apology after rape, incest comments GOP memo deflects some gun questions to 'violence from the left' MORE (R-Wyo.).

White House advisers Ivanka Trump Ivana (Ivanka) Marie TrumpDick Cheney to attend fundraiser supporting Trump reelection: report Trump Jr. dismisses conflicts of interest, touts projects in Indonesia Ivanka Trump talking to lawmakers about gun reform legislation: report MORE and Jared Kushner Jared Corey KushnerDick Cheney to attend fundraiser supporting Trump reelection: report Trump Jr. dismisses conflicts of interest, touts projects in Indonesia Trump administration releases new 'public charge' rule making it easier to reject immigrants MORE, as well as acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney John (Mick) Michael MulvaneyDick Cheney to attend fundraiser supporting Trump reelection: report Chris Wallace becomes Trump era's 'equal opportunity inquisitor' Appropriators warn White House against clawing back foreign aid MORE, will also be at the event, according to the invitation, though it notes that the officials' attendance at "the event is not a solicitation of funds."

Administration officials are barred from campaigning in their official capacities, according to federal law.

The Trump campaign confirmed the event to the Post. The campaign did not immediately respond to a request for further comment from The Hill.

The Post noted that Trump Victory, a joint committee that raises money for Trump's 2020 campaign and the RNC, frequently charges five- and six-figure amounts to attend its events. The invite does not indicate the cost of tickets for the Jackson event.

Dick Cheney has reportedly expressed qualms with the Trump administration's foreign policy initiatives. Among other things, the former vice president told Vice President Pence in March that he had issues with Trump's views toward traditional allies such as NATO, the Post reported.

“I worry that the bottom line of that kind of an approach is we have an administration that looks a lot more like Barack Obama than Ronald Reagan,” Cheney said, according to the newspaper.

Donald Trump Jr. Donald (Don) John TrumpDick Cheney to attend fundraiser supporting Trump reelection: report House chairman warns foreign governments to 'cease and desist' spending money at Trump properties Chris Cuomo: 'I should be better than the guys baiting me' MORE, President Trump's son, dismissed Dick Cheney's opinions at the time, arguing that he was "mad" that President Trump was ending the George W. Bush administration's "reckless" wars.

“Rep. Cheney is honored to be co-hosting this event and working hard to support President Trump’s re-election,” a spokeswoman for Liz Cheney, the chair of the House Republican Conference, said in a statement to the Post. “The President’s policies are benefiting Wyoming and the nation.”