Possible GOP challenger says Trump doesn't deserve reelection, but would vote for him over Democrat

Former South Carolina Rep. Mark Sanford Marshall (Mark) Clement SanfordThe Hill's Morning Report - Trump lauds tariffs on China while backtracking from more Sanford headed to New Hampshire amid talk of challenge to Trump Scaramucci: GOP may need to replace Trump for 2020 MORE (R), who is weighing a primary bid against President Trump Donald John TrumpO'Rourke: Trump driving global, U.S. economy into recession Manchin: Trump has 'golden opportunity' on gun reforms Objections to Trump's new immigration rule wildly exaggerated MORE, said on Sunday that he would vote for the president over a Democrat even though he said Trump doesn't deserve reelection.

NBC's Chuck Todd Charles (Chuck) David ToddPossible GOP challenger says Trump doesn't deserve reelection, but would vote for him over Democrat Kudlow: 'There's no recession on the horizon' US ambassador to Germany calls out journalists who blocked him on Twitter MORE asked Sanford on "Meet the Press" if he believes Trump has earned reelection.

"I would say no, because I would argue he's taking us in the wrong direction," Sanford replied.

But, Sanford said he would still vote Trump over the Democratic nominee.

"I am a core Republican," Sanford said.

"You just said you don't think he deserves reelection, but you're still going to be able to vote for him over Joe Biden Joe BidenPossible GOP challenger says Trump doesn't doesn't deserve reelection, but would vote for him over Democrat Joe Biden faces an uncertain path The Memo: Trump pushes back amid signs of economic slowdown MORE?" Todd asked.

"Everything is relative in politics," Sanford said.

Sanford said the former vice president has embraced many of the progressive policies of his Democratic primary opponents, like Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenPossible GOP challenger says Trump doesn't doesn't deserve reelection, but would vote for him over Democrat Joe Biden faces an uncertain path The Memo: Trump pushes back amid signs of economic slowdown MORE (D-Mass.)

"I'm not seeing a great differentiation there, but I may be missing it."

Sanford made a similar argument in saying he would not consider running as an independent, even though he added that he understands the difficulty in challenging a sitting president in a primary.

"A lot of people said, 'If you're going to run, run as an independent.' I said no. I'm a Republican. The Republican Party has a lineage of historically doing some great things, but it's gone off the tracks as of late," Sanford said.

He also admitted he is likely not the strongest candidate to mount a challenge against Trump, saying "I'm sure there are a bunch" of better options.

Sanford lost a Republican gubernatorial primary, largely due to criticism from Trump.

But if he chooses to run, it is not a "vanity project," he said.

"The idea of going out and possibly being a human piñata is hardly a vanity project," Sanford said.

"What does success look like for you?" Todd asked.

"You can compete for ideas, if we began a national conversation on where are we going.. where are we going with the Republican Party in terms of what comes next," Sanford responded.