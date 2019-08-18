Buttigieg says voting for Trump is 'at best' looking the other way on racism

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegButtigieg: We 'probably are' on cusp of recession Chris Wallace becomes Trump era's 'equal opportunity inquisitor' Fighter pilot vs. astronaut match-up in Arizona could determine control of Senate MORE said voting for President Trump Donald John TrumpO'Rourke: Trump driving global, U.S. economy into recession Manchin: Trump has 'golden opportunity' on gun reforms Objections to Trump's new immigration rule wildly exaggerated MORE "at best means looking the other way on racism."

"Is it racist to vote for Trump?" CNN's Jake Tapper Jacob (Jake) Paul TapperButtigieg says voting for Trump is 'at best' looking the other way on racism White House trade adviser says Chinese tariffs are not hurting US Former acting solicitor general: 'Literally unfathomable' that Trump would retweet conspiracy theory about Epstein death MORE asked the South Bend., Ind., mayor on Sunday.

"Well, at best, it means looking the other way on racism. But I think a lot of people are wondering what kind of deal even that is supposed to be," Buttigieg replied.

He stopped short of calling anyone who votes for Trump racist.

Buttigieg's comments come days after Trump told voters at a New Hampshire rally they "have no choice" but to vote for him in 2020.

"If you look at the numbers, basically, what he's saying is, all right, I want you to look the other way on the racism, tolerate the negativity, accept the instability of my administration, because I am going to deliver for you job growth almost as good as the Obama years," Buttigieg said.

"That's what his argument amounts to right now. And it's part of the reason why he's unpopular.”

Buttigieg has previously called Trump a white nationalist.