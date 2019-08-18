Tim Ryan jokes he's having 'dance-off' with Andrew Yang

A “dance-off” between two 2020 Democratic presidential candidates appears to be in the works.

Rep. Tim Ryan Timothy (Tim) John RyanThe Hill's Campaign Report: Battle for Senate begins to take shape Head of flight attendants group claims 'broad support' for 'Medicare for All' among union members 2020 Democrats release joint statement ahead of Trump's New Hampshire rally MORE. (D-Ohio) on Sunday posted a picture of him standing next to entrepreneur Andrew Yang Andrew YangSunday shows - Recession fears dominate Yang: Universal basic income will free up the resources for Americans to 'work even harder' Andrew Yang promises mass pardon to those imprisoned for nonviolent marijuana offenses MORE at an event, writing that he is “negotiating the terms of my dance-off” with his 2020 rival.

“Not yet determined, seeking a location,” Ryan tweeted. “Winner gets $1,000 a month.”

The $1,000 a month is a reference to Yang’s signature campaign promise of giving every American a “universal basic income” of $1,000 each month if he is elected president.

Yang quickly responded, saying he would be choosing “the one dance I can do apparently.”

Yang went viral last week after video showed him joining in on a "Jazzercise" class in which he did "The Cupid Shuffle,” so it appears the candidate may be doing the same dance agains Ryan in a potential matchup.