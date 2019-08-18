Tom Steyer Thomas (Tom) Fahr SteyerThe Hill's Campaign Report: Battle for Senate begins to take shape 2020 Democrats release joint statement ahead of Trump's New Hampshire rally The Hill's Morning Report - Trump lauds tariffs on China while backtracking from more MORE is taking a week off from his presidential campaign to report for jury duty, a spokesperson told The Hill Sunday.

The billionaire philanthropist and activist, who is running for the Democratic nomination, will report for jury selection in San Francisco if he's ultimately selected.

"It is every American's civic duty to serve on a jury with their peers," Steyer said in a statement.

"At a time when Donald Trump Donald John TrumpMORE is constantly undermining our legal norms, I can think of no stronger response to his criminal behavior than fulfilling my civic obligation."

Steyer launched his campaign a little more than a month ago but has been able to amass donor support rapidly by pumping money into an aggressive digital advertising program.

He is one of nine candidates out of two dozen in the race to have qualified for the third and fourth Democratic debates in the fall.