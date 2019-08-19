Biden, Buttigieg bypassing Democratic delegate meeting: report

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenPossible GOP challenger says Trump doesn't doesn't deserve reelection, but would vote for him over Democrat Joe Biden faces an uncertain path The Memo: Trump pushes back amid signs of economic slowdown MORE and South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegButtigieg: We 'probably are' on cusp of recession Chris Wallace becomes Trump era's 'equal opportunity inquisitor' Fighter pilot vs. astronaut match-up in Arizona could determine control of Senate MORE are reportedly skipping a Democratic National Committee (DNC) meeting that 13 other 2020 presidential candidates are expected to attend.

Politico reports that two of the leading contenders in the crowded 2020 Democratic primary field are not attending the three-day gathering starting Friday in San Francisco, where hundreds of DNC delegates will be present.

Biden, the frontrunner according to several national polls, also didn’t attend the convention of the California Democratic Party held back in June, a few weeks after he launched his campaign, the news outlet noted.

Biden’s campaign said the former vice president will be hosting events in New Hampshire next weekend while the gathering of delegates takes place, according to Politico, which added that Biden’s campaign manager, Greg Schultz, will be attending the event in place of the candidate.

Sens. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisJoe Biden faces an uncertain path Biden: 'There's an awful lot of really good Republicans out there' Fighter pilot vs. astronaut match-up in Arizona could determine control of Senate MORE (Calif.), Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenPossible GOP challenger says Trump doesn't doesn't deserve reelection, but would vote for him over Democrat Joe Biden faces an uncertain path The Memo: Trump pushes back amid signs of economic slowdown MORE (Mass.), Michael Bennet Michael Farrand BennetThe Hill's Campaign Report: Battle for Senate begins to take shape The Hill's Morning Report — Recession fears climb and markets dive — now what? Hickenlooper expected to end presidential bid on Thursday MORE (Colo.), Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerThe Hill's Campaign Report: Battle for Senate begins to take shape Steve King to Gillibrand: Odds of me resigning same as yours of winning presidential nomination We need a climate plan for agriculture MORE (N.J.), Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersJoe Biden faces an uncertain path Bernie Sanders vows to go to 'war with white nationalism and racism' as president Biden: 'There's an awful lot of really good Republicans out there' MORE (I-Vt.) and Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharPoll: Nearly 4 in 5 say they will consider candidates' stances on cybersecurity The Hill's Campaign Report: Battle for Senate begins to take shape Native American advocates question 2020 Democrats' commitment MORE (Minn.) are expected to attend the Democratic event, as are former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julian Castro Julian CastroCastro releases plan to raise taxes on the rich, provide relief to working and middle class Julián Castro on Trump immigration rule: He 'just wants a nation in his own image' Ex-CIA chief worries campaigns falling short on cybersecurity MORE, Reps. Tim Ryan Timothy (Tim) John RyanThe Hill's Campaign Report: Battle for Senate begins to take shape Head of flight attendants group claims 'broad support' for 'Medicare for All' among union members 2020 Democrats release joint statement ahead of Trump's New Hampshire rally MORE (Ohio) and Seth Moulton Seth Wilbur MoultonNative American advocates question 2020 Democrats' commitment 2020 Democrats urge Israel to reverse decision banning Omar, Tlaib visit 2020 Democrats release joint statement ahead of Trump's New Hampshire rally MORE (Mass.), former Rep. Joe Sestak (Pa.), Tom Steyer Thomas (Tom) Fahr SteyerThe Hill's Campaign Report: Battle for Senate begins to take shape 2020 Democrats release joint statement ahead of Trump's New Hampshire rally The Hill's Morning Report - Trump lauds tariffs on China while backtracking from more MORE, Andrew Yang Andrew YangSunday shows - Recession fears dominate Yang: Universal basic income will free up the resources for Americans to 'work even harder' Andrew Yang promises mass pardon to those imprisoned for nonviolent marijuana offenses MORE and Marianne Williamson Marianne WilliamsonThe Hill's Campaign Report: Battle for Senate begins to take shape Native American advocates question 2020 Democrats' commitment Biden, Sanders, Warren support dips in new poll MORE.

“This is a great opportunity for DNC members to meet a lot of the candidates,” Bob Mulholland, a committee member from California and a longtime political adviser in the party, told Politico. “Some of the candidates will have private meetings that will never be publicized.’’

The summer meetings in San Francisco are open to the public and the press and are reportedly expected to draw about 350 delegates over the weekend.