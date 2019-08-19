2020 Democrats react to NYPD firing of officer in Garner case: 'Finally'

Democratic presidential candidates on Monday tweeted support for the New York City Police Department’s (NYPD) decision to fire the officer accused of killing Eric Garner with a chokehold.

Many of the candidates had called for the firing of Officer Daniel Pantaleo after a police administrative judge recommended his termination earlier this month. Federal prosecutors announced in July that they would not be charging him for Garner’s death.

On Monday, the White House hopefuls joined in saying the firing in the 2014 death of the unarmed black man who was selling loose cigarettes came five years too late.

New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandThe Hill's Morning Report - Trump on defense over economic jitters F-bombs away: Why lawmakers are cursing now more than ever White House offers reassurances amid recession fears as 2020 candidates sound alarm MORE (D), for example, tweeted “finally,” as the news broke of Pantaleo’s firing.

"Five years too late," former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke Beto O'RourkeO'Rourke: Trump driving global, U.S. economy into recession 2020 Democrats feel more emboldened to label Trump a racist Hillicon Valley: O'Rourke proposal targets tech's legal shield | Dem wants public review of FCC agreement with T-Mobile, Sprint | Voters zero in on cybersecurity | Instagram to let users flag misinformation MORE tweeted.

"Mixed emotions today. Glad to see some justice in this case, but ashamed that it took five years to get there," said Tom Steyer Thomas (Tom) Fahr SteyerThe Hill's 12:30 Report: Trump tries to reassure voters on economy Eight Democratic presidential hopefuls to appear in CNN climate town hall Biden, Buttigieg bypassing Democratic delegate meeting: report MORE.

"It took you five years to figure that out?" Massachusetts Rep. Seth Moulton Seth Wilbur MoultonBiden, Buttigieg bypassing Democratic delegate meeting: report Native American advocates question 2020 Democrats' commitment 2020 Democrats urge Israel to reverse decision banning Omar, Tlaib visit MORE asked.

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersTop Sanders adviser: Warren isn't competing for 'same pool of voters' Eight Democratic presidential hopefuls to appear in CNN climate town hall Top aide Jeff Weaver lays out Sanders's path to victory MORE (I-Vt.) praised the firing, and pushed for further changes to bring justice to other victims' families.

“This is the right decision, but we are still a very long way from achieving justice for Eric Garner’s family and countless others who have lost loved ones to police violence. We must fundamentally transform our criminal justice system at every level,” Sanders tweeted.

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro, who has proposed a database to track decertified officers, said steps should be taken to prevent other department from hiring Pantaleo.

“He should now be held accountable under the law,” Castro tweeted.