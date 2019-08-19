Castro, Steyer join pledge opposing the Keystone XL pipeline

White House hopefuls Julián Castro and Tom Steyer Thomas (Tom) Fahr SteyerThe Hill's 12:30 Report: Trump tries to reassure voters on economy Eight Democratic presidential hopefuls to appear in CNN climate town hall Biden, Buttigieg bypassing Democratic delegate meeting: report MORE on Monday signed a pledge to oppose the Keystone XL pipeline, joining three other 2020 contenders in doing so.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee Jay Robert InsleeEight Democratic presidential hopefuls to appear in CNN climate town hall Andrew Yang promises mass pardon to those imprisoned for nonviolent marijuana offenses 13 states file lawsuit over Trump 'public charge' rule MORE (D) and Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersTop Sanders adviser: Warren isn't competing for 'same pool of voters' Eight Democratic presidential hopefuls to appear in CNN climate town hall Top aide Jeff Weaver lays out Sanders's path to victory MORE (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenTop Sanders adviser: Warren isn't competing for 'same pool of voters' Eight Democratic presidential hopefuls to appear in CNN climate town hall In shift, top CEOs say shareholder value not top goal MORE (D-Mass.) have already signed on to the pledge from Bold Nebraska, which was launched last week.

The pledge calls for candidates to promise to "revoke the existing presidential permits issued unilaterally by President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump pushes back on recent polling data, says internal numbers are 'strongest we've had so far' Illinois state lawmaker apologizes for photos depicting mock assassination of Trump Scaramucci assembling team of former Cabinet members to speak out against Trump MORE for the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines, sending both projects back to relevant federal agencies to undergo legitimate environmental review and Tribal consultations."

It also calls for the president to direct federal agencies to submit both pipelines to a "true climate test," to protect farmers from eminent domain abuse and to respect U.S. treaties signed with tribal nations.

"The KXL & DAPL pipelines were approved by Trump without consent of Tribal Nations or thought of climate change," Castro, the former secretary of Housing and Urban Development, tweeted Monday, shortly before speaking at the Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Forum in Sioux City, Iowa.

"I'm standing with tribal nations, farmers, ranchers, and environmental groups like @BoldNebraska, @IENearth, @MN_350, & @HonorTheEarth and taking the #NoKXLpledge."

The Trump administration has long sought to complete the Keystone XL pipeline.

Trump in May signed a presidential permit as a way to jump-start the delayed construction of the 1,179-mile pipeline, a permit which superseded a March 2017 order.

The administration was handed a victory by a 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel in June, which removed a key barrier to the construction of the international energy pipeline by nullifying an injunction against a previous permit application.

Keystone XL has been a key issue in national energy policy for much of a decade since its proposal by TransCanada.