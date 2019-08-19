Jill Biden tells voters to pick husband: 'Your candidate may be better' on some policies, but 'we have to beat Trump'

Jill Biden, the wife of former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenEight Democratic presidential hopefuls to appear in CNN climate town hall Hill Reporter Rafael Bernal: Biden tries to salvage Latino Support Biden, Buttigieg bypassing Democratic delegate meeting: report MORE, on Monday urged voters to put aside policy preferences and instead think about the fact that her husband has the most viable shot to beat President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump pushes back on recent polling data, says internal numbers are 'strongest we've had so far' Illinois state lawmaker apologizes for photos depicting mock assassination of Trump Scaramucci assembling team of former Cabinet members to speak out against Trump MORE.

"I know that not all of you are committed to my husband, and I respect that, but I want you to think about your candidate, his or her electability, and who’s going to win this race," Jill Biden said at a campaign event in Manchester, N.H., according to video from NBC.

The former Second Lady went on to cite her husband's strong position in the polls, noting that he has sat atop the 2020 Democratic presidential field ever since launching his campaign earlier this year.

"I know my goal is to beat Donald Trump, we have to have someone who can beat him. So if you look at the polls, if you look at Joe with his record with Independents," she said, adding that candidates couldn't just rely on Democratic voters in the 2020 election.

"So yes, you know, your candidate might be better on, I don’t know, healthcare, than Joe is, but you’ve got to look at who’s going to win this election, and maybe you have to swallow a little bit and say, 'Okay, I personally like so and so better,' but your bottom line has to be that we have to beat Trump," Jill Biden added.

Her comments come amid a campaign in which there has been a debate among Democrats on whether to focus on electability or vote based on candidates' positions. A Reuters/Ipsos poll released earlier this month found that 36 percent of Democrats simply want a candidate that can win the general election.

The poll also found that Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersTop Sanders adviser: Warren isn't competing for 'same pool of voters' Eight Democratic presidential hopefuls to appear in CNN climate town hall Top aide Jeff Weaver lays out Sanders's path to victory MORE (I-Vt.) were viewed as the safest bets to beat Trump among Democrats.

Biden has appeared in a strong position in surveys that pit him against Trump in a hypothetical 2020 presidential matchup. A Fox News poll released last week showed Biden with a 12-point advantage over Trump.

The survey showed Trump also trailing to Sanders, Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisEight Democratic presidential hopefuls to appear in CNN climate town hall Biden, Buttigieg bypassing Democratic delegate meeting: report The Hill's Morning Report - Trump on defense over economic jitters MORE (D-Calif.) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenTop Sanders adviser: Warren isn't competing for 'same pool of voters' Eight Democratic presidential hopefuls to appear in CNN climate town hall In shift, top CEOs say shareholder value not top goal MORE (D-Mass.), albeit by smaller margins.

Biden's campaign did not immediately respond to a request for further comment from The Hill.