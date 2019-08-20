Biden expands lead over 2020 Democrats: poll

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenEight Democratic presidential hopefuls to appear in CNN climate town hall Hill Reporter Rafael Bernal: Biden tries to salvage Latino Support Biden, Buttigieg bypassing Democratic delegate meeting: report MORE has widened his lead among fellow 2020 Democrats, with a new poll showing him atop the crowded field by double digits.

Twenty-nine percent of Democratic and Democratic-leaning registered voters said they supported Biden in the CNN poll released early Tuesday. Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersTop Sanders adviser: Warren isn't competing for 'same pool of voters' Eight Democratic presidential hopefuls to appear in CNN climate town hall Top aide Jeff Weaver lays out Sanders's path to victory MORE (I-Vt.) has 15 percent and Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenTop Sanders adviser: Warren isn't competing for 'same pool of voters' Eight Democratic presidential hopefuls to appear in CNN climate town hall In shift, top CEOs say shareholder value not top goal MORE (D-Mass.) is at 14 percent, according to CNN.

Biden’s support has risen 7 points since a survey conducted in late June, with no other candidate making significant improvements in polling numbers, CNN noted.

Biden’s supporters are more often self-identified Democrats than independents, older rather than younger, and are moderate and conservative voters instead of liberals, pollsters found.

Thirty-one percent of self-identified Democrats, 34 percent of voters ages 45 and older, and 34 percent of moderate and conservative voters back Biden, according to the poll.

Biden’s support also comes from the 54 percent of Democratic and Democratic-leaning registered voters whose main goal is to boot President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump pushes back on recent polling data, says internal numbers are 'strongest we've had so far' Illinois state lawmaker apologizes for photos depicting mock assassination of Trump Scaramucci assembling team of former Cabinet members to speak out against Trump MORE from office in 2020, with 35 percent of individuals in that group supporting the former vice president.

While Biden’s support has increased, Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisEight Democratic presidential hopefuls to appear in CNN climate town hall Biden, Buttigieg bypassing Democratic delegate meeting: report The Hill's Morning Report - Trump on defense over economic jitters MORE (D-Calif.), has seen a notable decline in support, with 5 percent of potential Democratic voters backing the senator, compared to 17 percent in the June poll, which was conducted soon after the first round of Democratic presidential primary debates. Harris and Biden clashed during the first round of debates, with the California senator challenging Biden on his views on busing.

The new poll was conducted between Aug. 15 and Aug. 18 and surveyed 1,001 adult registered voters. It has a margin of error of 3.7 percentage points.