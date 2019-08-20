Castro qualifies for next Democratic primary debates

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro has reportedly qualified for the third Democratic presidential primary debates in September with a new poll that showed him with at least 2 percent support.

Castro had met the 130,000-donor requirement set by the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and notched at least 2 percent in three other DNC-approved polls, but he needed to score at least 2 percent in one more poll to qualify for the debate stage next month, CNN reports.

He received 2 percent in a CNN poll released early Tuesday that was conducted between Aug. 15 and Aug. 18.

ADVERTISEMENT

Castro is reportedly the tenth 2020 Democrat to meet the requirements for the September debate, along with former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenEight Democratic presidential hopefuls to appear in CNN climate town hall Hill Reporter Rafael Bernal: Biden tries to salvage Latino Support Biden, Buttigieg bypassing Democratic delegate meeting: report MORE, Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerEight Democratic presidential hopefuls to appear in CNN climate town hall Biden, Buttigieg bypassing Democratic delegate meeting: report F-bombs away: Why lawmakers are cursing now more than ever MORE (N.J.), South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegEight Democratic presidential hopefuls to appear in CNN climate town hall Biden, Buttigieg bypassing Democratic delegate meeting: report The Hill's Morning Report - Trump on defense over economic jitters MORE, Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisEight Democratic presidential hopefuls to appear in CNN climate town hall Biden, Buttigieg bypassing Democratic delegate meeting: report The Hill's Morning Report - Trump on defense over economic jitters MORE (Calif.), Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharEight Democratic presidential hopefuls to appear in CNN climate town hall Biden, Buttigieg bypassing Democratic delegate meeting: report Poll: Nearly 4 in 5 say they will consider candidates' stances on cybersecurity MORE (Minn.), former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke Beto O'RourkeO'Rourke: Trump driving global, U.S. economy into recession 2020 Democrats feel more emboldened to label Trump a racist Hillicon Valley: O'Rourke proposal targets tech's legal shield | Dem wants public review of FCC agreement with T-Mobile, Sprint | Voters zero in on cybersecurity | Instagram to let users flag misinformation MORE, Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersTop Sanders adviser: Warren isn't competing for 'same pool of voters' Eight Democratic presidential hopefuls to appear in CNN climate town hall Top aide Jeff Weaver lays out Sanders's path to victory MORE (I-Vt.), Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenTop Sanders adviser: Warren isn't competing for 'same pool of voters' Eight Democratic presidential hopefuls to appear in CNN climate town hall In shift, top CEOs say shareholder value not top goal MORE (Mass.) and tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang Andrew YangEight Democratic presidential hopefuls to appear in CNN climate town hall Biden, Buttigieg bypassing Democratic delegate meeting: report Tim Ryan jokes he's having 'dance-off' with Andrew Yang MORE.

Candidates have until Aug. 28 to qualify for the third debate, which is set to take place on Sept. 12.

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardNative American advocates question 2020 Democrats' commitment The US can't seem to live without Afghanistan 2020 Democrats release joint statement ahead of Trump's New Hampshire rally MORE (D-Hawaii) also received 2 percent in the new CNN poll, marking her second qualifying poll in the fight to reach the debate stage. Her campaign has said Gabbard has reached the donor threshold, according to CNN.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandThe Hill's Morning Report - Trump on defense over economic jitters F-bombs away: Why lawmakers are cursing now more than ever White House offers reassurances amid recession fears as 2020 candidates sound alarm MORE (D-N.Y.) has one qualifying poll and has not yet met the fundraising goal, while billionaire Tom Steyer Thomas (Tom) Fahr SteyerThe Hill's 12:30 Report: Trump tries to reassure voters on economy Eight Democratic presidential hopefuls to appear in CNN climate town hall Biden, Buttigieg bypassing Democratic delegate meeting: report MORE is one poll away from qualifying and has reached the fundraising threshold, the network noted.