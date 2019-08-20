Biden campaign stresses electability in first 2020 ad

Joe Biden Joe BidenEight Democratic presidential hopefuls to appear in CNN climate town hall Hill Reporter Rafael Bernal: Biden tries to salvage Latino Support Biden, Buttigieg bypassing Democratic delegate meeting: report MORE's presidential campaign announced its first major ad buy on Tuesday, targeting several cities in Iowa with a message touting the Democrat's strength against President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump pushes back on recent polling data, says internal numbers are 'strongest we've had so far' Illinois state lawmaker apologizes for photos depicting mock assassination of Trump Scaramucci assembling team of former Cabinet members to speak out against Trump MORE.

In a 60-second piece targeting media markets in Des Moines, Cedar Rapids, Quad Cities and Sioux City, the former vice president's campaign describes the 2020 election as more urgent than ever before.

"We know in our bones this election is different," a narrator says. "We have to beat Donald Trump, and all the polls agree — Joe Biden is the strongest Democrat to do the job."

"He'll restore the soul of a nation," the narrator adds later. "[That's been] battered by an erratic, vicious, bullying president."

Biden's team described the ad campaign as "a high six-figure ad buy" that will be accompanied by an aggressive digital effort also costing six figures, which officials said would demonstrate Biden's effectiveness as a contender in the general election.

“Today’s ad in Iowa reinforces the enormous stakes of this election and makes a strong case for why Joe Biden is the best Democrat to take on Donald Trump next fall,” Biden's campaign manager Greg Schultz said in a statement.

"This election is about restoring strong, steady and stable leadership back to the White House, and today’s ad demonstrates why Joe Biden is the candidate to do just that," he added.

The campaign's announcement comes just a day after Biden's wife, Dr. Jill Biden, stressed her husband's electability in an interview while acknowledging that Democratic primary voters may prefer one of her husband's rivals on issues such as health care.

"I know my goal is to beat Donald Trump. We have to have someone who can beat him. So if you look at the polls, if you look at Joe with his record with independents," she told MSNBC.

"So yes, you know, your candidate might be better on, I don’t know, health care, than Joe is, but you’ve got to look at who’s going to win this election, and maybe you have to swallow a little bit and say, 'OK, I personally like so-and-so better,' but your bottom line has to be that we have to beat Trump," she added.

Joe Biden has remained the frontrunner in most polls including of Iowa, the first caucus state of the 2020 primary, however Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersTop Sanders adviser: Warren isn't competing for 'same pool of voters' Eight Democratic presidential hopefuls to appear in CNN climate town hall Top aide Jeff Weaver lays out Sanders's path to victory MORE (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenTop Sanders adviser: Warren isn't competing for 'same pool of voters' Eight Democratic presidential hopefuls to appear in CNN climate town hall In shift, top CEOs say shareholder value not top goal MORE (D-Mass.) have chipped away at his lead in recent weeks.