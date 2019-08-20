De Blasio brushes off low poll numbers: 'The vast majority of Democratic voters are going to make their decision late'

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio Bill de BlasioSenate Democrats push Trump to permanently shutter migrant detention facility The Hill's Campaign Report: Battle for Senate begins to take shape CNN to host de Blasio, Bullock town halls MORE, a 2020 White House hopeful, on Tuesday rejected concerns about his low poll numbers, saying most Democratic voters are “going to make their decision late.”

"There is not, in the end I think, a sense among Democratic voters that they are secure where they want to go,” de Blasio told CNN’s Alisyn Camerota. “The vast majority of Democratic voters are going to make their decision late.

“I’ve proven in New York that big changes can happen,” de Blasio added. “When I go all over the country, this is what people want to see, and I can say, ‘Hey, I’ve actually gotten this done.' So the more people get to know this record and this vision that I have, I think it’s going to move people.”

De Blasio has less than 1 percent support in a new CNN poll, trailing more than a dozen other 2020 Democrats. Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenEight Democratic presidential hopefuls to appear in CNN climate town hall Hill Reporter Rafael Bernal: Biden tries to salvage Latino Support Biden, Buttigieg bypassing Democratic delegate meeting: report MORE, on the other hand, has regained a double-digit lead over fellow White House contenders, reaching 29 percent support in the poll.

Part of the challenge, de Blasio said on CNN, is to “prove that you can get things done for the American people” and to be “tough enough” to point out President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump pushes back on recent polling data, says internal numbers are 'strongest we've had so far' Illinois state lawmaker apologizes for photos depicting mock assassination of Trump Scaramucci assembling team of former Cabinet members to speak out against Trump MORE’s failed campaign promises, taking aim at Biden in his presidential pitch.

“With all due respect to Joe Biden … you’re not going to see Democrats want a candidate without that strong message, because without that message, we don’t beat Donald Trump,” he said.

De Blasio, who launched his White House bid in May, has yet to qualify for the third round of Democratic presidential primary debates in September.

Ten other Democratic presidential contenders — including Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenTop Sanders adviser: Warren isn't competing for 'same pool of voters' Eight Democratic presidential hopefuls to appear in CNN climate town hall In shift, top CEOs say shareholder value not top goal MORE (Mass.), Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersTop Sanders adviser: Warren isn't competing for 'same pool of voters' Eight Democratic presidential hopefuls to appear in CNN climate town hall Top aide Jeff Weaver lays out Sanders's path to victory MORE (I-Vt.) and Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisEight Democratic presidential hopefuls to appear in CNN climate town hall Biden, Buttigieg bypassing Democratic delegate meeting: report The Hill's Morning Report - Trump on defense over economic jitters MORE (Calif.) — have since met the polling and fundraising thresholds to take the debate stage this fall.