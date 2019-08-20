Poll: Trump trails three Democrats by 10 points in Colorado

A new poll finds President Trump Donald John TrumpFacebook releases audit on conservative bias claims Harry Reid: 'Decriminalizing border crossings is not something that should be at the top of the list' Recessions happen when presidents overlook key problems MORE trailing three Democratic White House hopefuls by 10 points in Colorado, a purple state with a competitive Senate race that has trended blue in recent elections.

The latest Emerson College survey finds former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg all leading Trump by a margin of 55 percent to 45 percent.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) has a 7 point advantage over Trump, leading 53 to 46. Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) leads Trump 51 to 48, which is within the poll's margin of error.

Democrat Hillary Clinton defeated Trump by nearly 5 points in Colorado in 2016. Colorado is considered a battleground state, but it gone for the Democratic presidential candidate in the past three cycles.

Sen. Cory Gardner (R-Colo.) is up for reelection in 2020 and is widely viewed as the most vulnerable GOP incumbent in the Senate.

The poll found Gardner trailing former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper by 13 points in a hypothetical match-up, with Hickenlooper taking 53 percent to Gardner's 40 percent.

Hickenlooper ended his long-shot bid for president last week and said he is considering joining the crowded Democratic primary field, which already includes 15 other candidates, including former U.S. Ambassador Dan Baer, former state House Speaker Andrew Romanoff, state Sen. Angela Williams and former state Sen. Mike Johnston.

Gardner, who ousted Sen. Mark Udall (D) in 2014, has $4.9 million in his campaign account, making him one of the most well-funded Republican incumbents up for reelection this year.

The Emerson College poll of 1,000 registered voters was conducted from Aug. 16 to Aug. 19 and has a 3 percentage point margin of error.