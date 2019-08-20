Trump challenger: 'All bets are off' if I win New Hampshire primary

Former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld William (Bill) WeldScaramucci assembling team of former Cabinet members to speak out against Trump Ex-GOP lawmaker argues for Trump primary challenge from the right Trump's GOP challenger: 'I may be reduced' to debating Alec Baldwin MORE (R) said Tuesday that his path to supplant President Trump Donald John TrumpFacebook releases audit on conservative bias claims Harry Reid: 'Decriminalizing border crossings is not something that should be at the top of the list' Recessions happen when presidents overlook key problems MORE as the Republican nominee in 2020 goes through a primary victory in New Hampshire.

Weld told CNN's "New Day" that were he to find victory in the early primary state, "all bets are off" for the remainder of the GOP primary.

Weld is the only prominent Republican to announce a bid against Trump in the primary so far.

"My aim is to win the New Hampshire primary and if that happens, I think all bets are off. That's never happened," Weld said Tuesday.

"I think this is doable, based on what I hear on the ground in New Hampshire," he added to CNN. "I've been talking to many more voters than Mr. Trump is up there."

Weld announced his candidacy for the Republican nomination earlier this year after he was former New Mexico Gov. Gary Johnson's vice presidential nominee on the 2016 Libertarian Party presidential ticket.

Weld announced his candidacy for the Republican nomination earlier this year after he was former New Mexico Gov. Gary Johnson Gary Earl JohnsonScaramucci assembling team of former Cabinet members to speak out against Trump Progressive Democrats' turnout plans simply don't add up Trump's GOP challenger: 'I may be reduced' to debating Alec Baldwin MORE's vice presidential nominee on the 2016 Libertarian Party presidential ticket.

A poll released last month by CNN and the University of New Hampshire found Weld polling at 7 percent in the state GOP primary, while Trump held the support of 86 percent of GOP primary voters.