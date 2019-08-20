Biden edges Warren in Iowa state fair straw poll

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenHarry Reid: 'Decriminalizing border crossings is not something that should be at the top of the list' Warren offers plan to repeal 1994 crime law authored by Biden Panel: Jill Biden's campaign message MORE edged Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenHarry Reid: 'Decriminalizing border crossings is not something that should be at the top of the list' Warren offers plan to repeal 1994 crime law authored by Biden Panel: Jill Biden's campaign message MORE (D-Mass.) by a margin of just 10 votes, according to results from the Iowa State Fair Straw Poll.

The poll, which is unscientific and "intended for entertainment purposes only," found that 17.7 percent of voters said they support the former vice president, while 17.2 said they support the progressive Massachusetts senator.

South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegSanders leads Democratic field in Colorado poll Poll: Trump trails three Democrats by 10 points in Colorado Castro qualifies for next Democratic primary debates MORE (D) came in third place, scoring 14 percent of the vote, while Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersHarry Reid: 'Decriminalizing border crossings is not something that should be at the top of the list' The exhaustion of Democrats' anti-Trump delusions Warren offers plan to repeal 1994 crime law authored by Biden MORE (I-Vt.) came in fourth place with 10 percent of the vote.

The poll was conducted via iPads with more than 4,000 fairgoers who recently attended the Iowa State Fair that run from Aug. 8 to 18. Though unscientific, the office of the Iowa Secretary of State, which released the poll, said it has previously been "a pretty good indicator" of the caucus results.

Iowa is due to hold its caucus on Feb. 3, kicking off the 2020 nomination race.

The Iowa State Fair is often seen as a test for candidates' abilities to perform well in retail politicking.

Voters flocked to see Warren at the fair earlier this month where she drew larger and more enthusiastic crowds than Biden did at the Des Moines Register's Soapbox stage during his weekday visit.

Warren has gained traction in the polls recently, often landing in second or third place.

However, Biden expanded his lead among his Democratic opponents garnering 29 percent of support from voters, according to a new CNN poll out on Tuesday.

The same poll showed Sanders and Warren respectively at 14 and 15 percent support.