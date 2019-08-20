Board member resigns from Republican LGBT group over Trump endorsement

A board member of the conservative LGBT group Log Cabin Republicans quit Monday following the organization's decision to endorse President Trump Donald John TrumpFacebook releases audit on conservative bias claims Harry Reid: 'Decriminalizing border crossings is not something that should be at the top of the list' Recessions happen when presidents overlook key problems MORE's 2020 reelection bid.

Jennifer Horn announced the decision in a letter to the group's chair and vice chair, The Washington Post reported Tuesday.

Log Cabin Republicans Chairman Robert Kabel and Vice Chairwoman Jill Homan announced the endorsement in a Washington Post opinion piece on Friday.

They credited Trump with removing LGBT rights as a wedge issue in the Republican Party, citing his administration's commitment to end the spread of HIV/AIDS as well as his push to get other countries to conform to modern human rights standards.

Horn, however, told the Post that she had made the decision long ago not to back Trump and said she could no longer be on the organization's board after last week's endorsement.

“There is no world where I can sit down at the dining room table and explain to my children that I just endorsed Donald Trump for president,” Horn said. “It is contrary to everything that I have ever taught them about what it means to be a good, decent, principled member of society.”

The Log Cabin Republicans said its national board of directors made the decision to endorse Trump after consulting with its chapters across the country.

In her letter to Kabel and Homan, Horn said she disagreed with the endorsement because of Trump’s “regular verbal assaults against women, immigrants, elected members of Congress, party members who do not agree with him on policy or principle and his willingness to stoke racial anger and unrest in order to advance his own political ambitions all subvert the founding principles of our great nation.”

She also cited the administration’s “efforts to roll back civil rights protections through the DOJ,” as well as policy decisions at the Department of Housing and Urban Development and the Labor Department as reasons for her resignation, according to the Post.

Log Cabin Republicans spokesperson Charles Moran thanked Horn for her service to the group.



“We understand the challenging place this put her in since she recently served as Bill Weld William (Bill) WeldScaramucci assembling team of former Cabinet members to speak out against Trump Ex-GOP lawmaker argues for Trump primary challenge from the right Trump's GOP challenger: 'I may be reduced' to debating Alec Baldwin MORE's campaign manager and the chapter she helped found in NH voted to endorse President Trump as well,” Moran said in a statement to The Hill.

Horn was campaign manager for former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld, the only GOP primary challenger to Trump, from April to June.

Updated at 12:38 p.m.