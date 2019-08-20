GOP raises record $21M in July

The Republican National Committee (RNC) announced Tuesday that it raised nearly $21 million in July, marking its largest-ever off-cycle haul for the month.

In a news release, the RNC said it raised $20.8 million for the month, bringing its total fundraising to $117.9 million for the 2019-2020 cycle.

The RNC now has $46.6 million cash on hand as it heads into the fall, according to the release. The Democratic National Committee has not released July fundraising numbers yet, but raised about $8.5 million in June.

July followed another strong fundraising month for the RNC, with the party pulling in more than $20 million in June.

"Last month’s fundraising haul again smashed records, and we continue to directly invest this money into growing our top-notch data-driven infrastructure, recruiting and training thousands of new volunteers, and registering voters across the country" RNC Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel said in the news release.

"Our fundraising success is further evidence that the American people like the pro-growth agenda and economic record that the Trump Administration and Republicans continue to deliver, and this puts us in a strong position to secure more Republican victories in 2020," she added.