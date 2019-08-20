Warren says 12,000 attended St. Paul rally

Sen Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenHarry Reid: 'Decriminalizing border crossings is not something that should be at the top of the list' Warren offers plan to repeal 1994 crime law authored by Biden Panel: Jill Biden's campaign message MORE's (D-Mass.) presidential campaign said 12,000 people attended her first rally in Minnesota Monday.

The rally at Macalester College in St. Paul is the first of two stops Warren made as she kicked off her campaign in the state. On Tuesday morning Warren held a criminal justice reform round table in Minneapolis.

It was set to be a question and answer session, but Warren said "that's a little tricky with 12,000 people," according to a recording of her speech shared by WCCO, a local CBS affiliate.

Warren’s political director Rebecca Pearcey also tweeted that 12,000 people came out Monday’s event along with a photo of the packed field.

12k in the Twin Cities on a Monday night. pic.twitter.com/xb0US3LwHO — rebecca pearcey (@itspearcey) August 20, 2019

Local reports did not place the figure at 12,000, but reported that thousands attended. Among them was a Warren look-a-like who took a picture with the White House hopeful, the StarTribune reported.

Supporters began filling the college field more than two hours before Warren arrived, Minnesota Public Radio News reports.

St. Paul resident Sarah Shapley-Melting told WCCO, a local CBS affiliate, she took off work early "because I really want to be able to see her."

The Hill reached out to the Warren campaign and Macalester college for crowd size estimates.

Warren has risen to the top of the crowded primary field. A RealClearPolitics average of polls has her in second at 15.8 percent, neck and neck with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), at 15.4 percent.

Former Vice President Joe Biden leads Warren by 13.2 points, based on the RealClearPolitics average.