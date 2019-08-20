Warren meets her doppelgänger at Minnesota rally

A woman with short blond hair, clear glasses and a blue blazer caused a bit of a stir at Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenHarry Reid: 'Decriminalizing border crossings is not something that should be at the top of the list' Warren offers plan to repeal 1994 crime law authored by Biden Panel: Jill Biden's campaign message MORE's (D-Mass.) rally in St. Paul, Minn., on Monday.

Stephanie Oyen, clad in her Warren Halloween costume, said she had her own following at the White House hopeful's campaign event at Macalester College, the StarTribune reported.

"I thought it would get some giggles," Warren's doppelgänger told the paper. "Then people started yelling, 'Senator Warren!' People were clapping and running up to me to take photos. I kept saying 'I'm not her!' but I looked up and hundreds of people were staring at me."

"I talk with my hands and shake my head, which only made me look more like Elizabeth Warren. I was saying 'I'm not her!' but I could have been saying 'Medicare for all!'"

Elizabeth Warren met her doppelganger, Stephanie Oyen, in Minnesota last night! #TeamWarren https://t.co/9WZZOLGtWY pic.twitter.com/Uf38UhidZI — California for Warren (@CA_for_Warren) August 20, 2019

She told the paper she had to ditch her Warren-like blazer and glasses and "hid behind a tall guy" because she felt she may have been confusing Warren supporters at the event.

"I really thought people would know, but then they started running up and saying 'You're my hero!' and taking photos," she told the paper.

But she donned the Warren-like attire again when she lined up to take photos with the top-tier candidate during the senator's signature selfie line.

Warren pointed at her outfit and said "We need to talk," when Oyen reached the front, she told the paper.

Resemblance aside, Oyen told the Star Tribune that attending the rally solidified her support for Warren.

Warren drew a large crowd at the event, her first so far in Minnesota. Local reports claimed thousands attended, and Warren and her staff estimated 12,000 filled the college field.