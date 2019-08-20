Sanders to Trump: 'I'm a proud Jewish person' with 'no concerns about voting Democratic'

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersHarry Reid: 'Decriminalizing border crossings is not something that should be at the top of the list' The exhaustion of Democrats' anti-Trump delusions Warren offers plan to repeal 1994 crime law authored by Biden MORE (I-Vt.), the only Jewish candidate for president, responded to President Trump’s Tuesday remarks that Jewish Americans who vote for Democrats are showing "lack of knowledge or great disloyalty."

"I am a proud Jewish person and I have no concerns about voting Democratic," Sanders, an independent who's running for the Democratic nomination, said to a cheering crowd Tuesday night at a Sioux City, Iowa, rally.

“And in fact, I intend to vote for a Jewish man to become the next president of the United States.”

Sanders's comments come just hours after Trump told reporters, “I think any Jewish people that vote for a Democrat – I think it shows either a total lack of knowledge, or great disloyalty.”

It was unclear to whom or what he was claiming Jewish Democratic voters were disloyal, but the comments were made as he was discussing Israel’s decision to ban Democratic Reps. Rashida Tlaib Rashida Harbi TlaibScaramucci calls on GOP to save country from Trump 'depredations' The Hill's Morning Report - Trump searches for backstops amid recession worries Mueller report fades from political conversation MORE (Mich.) and Ilhan Omar Ilhan OmarScaramucci calls on GOP to save country from Trump 'depredations' The Hill's Morning Report - Trump searches for backstops amid recession worries Mueller report fades from political conversation MORE (Minn.) from visiting the Middle East nation over their support of the BDS boycott movement.

The comments were quickly condemned by left-leaning Jewish groups that said the president was playing off anti-Semitic tropes suggesting Jewish Americans have dual loyalty.

The Republican Jewish Coalition defended the president’s remarks.

Trump had urged Israel to ban Tlaib and Omar, two of his most vocal critics in the House, before the nation officially announced they’d bar the Muslim American lawmakers from visiting.