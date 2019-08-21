Biden, Sanders lead Trump in hypothetical matchups: poll

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenHarry Reid: 'Decriminalizing border crossings is not something that should be at the top of the list' Warren offers plan to repeal 1994 crime law authored by Biden Panel: Jill Biden's campaign message MORE and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersHarry Reid: 'Decriminalizing border crossings is not something that should be at the top of the list' The exhaustion of Democrats' anti-Trump delusions Warren offers plan to repeal 1994 crime law authored by Biden MORE (I-Vt.) lead President Trump Donald John TrumpFacebook releases audit on conservative bias claims Harry Reid: 'Decriminalizing border crossings is not something that should be at the top of the list' Recessions happen when presidents overlook key problems MORE in hypothetical 2020 matchups, according to a new national survey.

The Morning Consult/Politico poll released Wednesday found Biden leads Trump by 7 points, 42 to 35 percent. Twenty-three percent said they didn’t know yet or didn’t have an opinion.

Pollsters found that Biden held a 7-point lead over Trump in the poll among women, compared to a 2-point lead over the president among men. Trump held a slight lead among white voters who responded to the poll, with a 2-point edge over Biden. However, the former vice president held a commanding lead among black voters, bringing in 69 percent of their vote compared to just 6 percent for Trump.

Sanders held a 5-point lead over Trump in a possible matchup, according to the poll.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenHarry Reid: 'Decriminalizing border crossings is not something that should be at the top of the list' Warren offers plan to repeal 1994 crime law authored by Biden Panel: Jill Biden's campaign message MORE (D-Mass.) tied with Trump, with both receiving 35 percent from respondents.

Other 2020 Democratic presidential candidates, including Sens. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisHarry Reid: 'Decriminalizing border crossings is not something that should be at the top of the list' Warren offers plan to repeal 1994 crime law authored by Biden Sanders leads Democratic field in Colorado poll MORE (Calif.) and Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerCastro qualifies for next Democratic primary debates Eight Democratic presidential hopefuls to appear in CNN climate town hall Biden, Buttigieg bypassing Democratic delegate meeting: report MORE (N.J), former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (Texas) and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegSanders leads Democratic field in Colorado poll Poll: Trump trails three Democrats by 10 points in Colorado Castro qualifies for next Democratic primary debates MORE, trailed Trump by as many as 10 percentage points in the survey.

Biden has consistently fared well in polls matching up against Trump both nationally and in early primary states. Biden also holds a lead over all other 2020 Democratic candidates in most polls.

The online survey of 1,998 registered voters was conducted from Aug. 16-18 and has a margin of error of 2 percentage points.