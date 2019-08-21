Log Cabin GOP official who resigned over Trump: 'He will divide and damage and destroy this country'

A board member of the conservative LGBT group Log Cabin Republicans who quit after the organization endorsed President Trump Donald John TrumpFacebook releases audit on conservative bias claims Harry Reid: 'Decriminalizing border crossings is not something that should be at the top of the list' Recessions happen when presidents overlook key problems MORE's 2020 reelection bid has spoken out about her decision while blasting Trump.

Jennifer Horn appeared on MSNBC on Tuesday night, where she explained her decision to step down from the group and spoke out against several of Trump's policies, such as the administration's ban on transgender individuals serving in the military and rolling back equal protection rights for gay people.

“But it’s not just the LGBTQ community this president targets,” Horn said during the interview with MSNBC's Chris Hayes.

“When we look at immigrants, people, anyone that he thinks he can somehow use to anger his base, he doesn’t care if he has to divide on racial lines, on ethnic lines, on educational lines. He will divide and damage and destroy this country in any manner he thinks he needs to to advance his own political power.”

Horn shared that she did not vote for Trump in 2016, saying "it was the first time in my life that I have not voted for the Republican nominee" and adding that she wrote in the name of another Republican.

Horn announced her decision to resign from the Log Cabin Republicans this week, days after the group's chairman Robert Kabel and vice chairwoman Jill Homan unveiled the group's endorsement of Trump in a Washington Post opinion piece.

The group said its national board of directors made the decision to endorse the president after consulting with its chapters across the country, citing Trump's commitment to end the spread of HIV/AIDS as well as his push to get other countries to conform to modern human rights standards.

“There is no world where I can sit down at the dining room table and explain to my children that I just endorsed Donald Trump for president,” Horn told the Post this week. “It is contrary to everything that I have ever taught them about what it means to be a good, decent, principled member of society.”