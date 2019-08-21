Collins downplays 2020 threat: 'Confident' reelection would go well if she runs

Sen. Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsCollins downplays 2020 threat: 'Confident' re-election would go well if she runs Cook Political Report moves Susan Collins Senate race to 'toss up' The Hill's Morning Report — Trump and the new Israel-'squad' controversy MORE (R-Maine) downplayed speculation that she could lose her Senate seat in 2020, saying she's confident she would win reelection.

“The people of Maine have known me, and they know that I have been a hardworking, independent advocate for them, who votes with integrity,” Collins said, according to Bloomberg.

“Should I choose to seek reelection, I’m confident it will go well," she continued.

Collins, who won reelection by over 30 points in 2014, now faces a tough race, which The Cook Political Report has shifted from a "lean Republican" to "toss-up" election.

Maine House Speaker Sara Gideon (D) has launched a challenge against Collins, raising over $1 million in the first week of her campaign.

The incumbent senator has been critical of President Trump Donald John Trump Former US ambassador: 'Denmark is not a big fan of Donald Trump and his politics' Senate Democrats push for arms control language in defense policy bill Detroit county sheriff endorses Booker for president MORE but faced backlash in 2018 for voting to confirm now-Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh Brett Michael KavanaughCollins downplays 2020 threat: 'Confident' re-election would go well if she runs The exhaustion of Democrats' anti-Trump delusions Lewandowski on potential NH Senate run: If I run, 'I'm going to win' MORE in 2018.

Gideon has hit Collins over the decision, saying in her campaign launch video that it “put women’s control of their own health care decisions in extreme jeopardy.”

She recently defended her decision, telling The New York Times last month that she did not regret her vote "in the least."