The sheriff of Michigan's Wayne County, which includes Detroit, endorsed Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerSenate Democrats push for arms control language in defense policy bill Detroit county sheriff endorses Booker for president 'The Simpsons' pokes fun at Trump's feud with 'the squad' MORE (D-N.J.) for president on Wednesday.

"I have known Cory Booker for years and continue to be personally inspired by his comprehensive plans to take on criminal justice reform, combat gun violence and address the rise in violence incited by white nationalism,” Sheriff Benny Napoleon (D) said in a statement to the Detroit News.

“He understands the problems facing urban communities and communities of color, and is ready to lead with compassion and strength," he continued. "I believe that the Democratic Party should nominate Cory because he is just the candidate we need to energize voters in places like Detroit, who are essential to winning back the White House in 2020."

Booker has struggled to gain traction in the crowded Democratic primary despite his high profile. The senator garnered just 2 percent support in a CNN survey released on Tuesday.

The endorsement is notable due to Booker's proposed policies aimed at reducing crime and aiding inner-city communities.

Michigan will also be a key state for Democrats in 2020 after President Trump Donald John Trump Former US ambassador: 'Denmark is not a big fan of Donald Trump and his politics' Senate Democrats push for arms control language in defense policy bill Detroit county sheriff endorses Booker for president MORE won there in 2016, the first time a Republican presidential nominee has won the state since 1988. Democrats head to the polls in the state's 2020 primary on March 10.