Trump campaign launches effort to mobilize suburban women

President Trump Donald John Trump Former US ambassador: 'Denmark is not a big fan of Donald Trump and his politics' Senate Democrats push for arms control language in defense policy bill Detroit county sheriff endorses Booker for president MORE's reelection campaign is set to launch an effort on Thursday to mobilize suburban women as the campaign looks to energize a crucial voting bloc ahead of the 2020 elections.

Women for Trump will team up with the Trump Victory Leadership Initiative to target female voters in suburban districts in at least 13 states, encouraging them to support Trump and other Republican candidates in 2020.

The campaign will unveil its strategy to target suburban women on Thursday night in Tampa, Fla., at their "An Evening to Empower" event, which is centered around the 99th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote.

A number of Trump's female allies are expected to be present at the event, including White House counselor Kellyanne Conway Kellyanne Elizabeth ConwayThe Hill's Morning Report - Trump searches for backstops amid recession worries Florida first lady to miss Women for Trump event due to planned execution Trump adopts familiar mantra on possible recession: fake news MORE, Trump campaign adviser Katrina Pierson and the state's former attorney general Pam Bondi.

The effort comes as a number of polls show the president slipping among women voters, in particular suburban women, who helped deliver Democrats a victory in winning back the House during last year's midterm elections.

A number of the states where the effort is taking root are those in which Democrats made substantive inroads in last year's midterm elections, partially because of suburban women. CNN exit polls showed that women supported Democrats over Republicans in the 2018 elections by a 19-point margin.

Sixty-three percent of white, college-educated women said they would definitely or probably vote for the Democratic nominee in 2020, while 30 percent said they would vote for Trump, according to an NBC News/Wall Street Journal survey released on Monday.

The survey found that, among all women registered to vote, 62 percent said they would opt for the Democratic candidate, while 30 percent chose Trump.

The poll also showed warning signs among white, non-college educated women, who have proven to be a more reliable voting bloc to the president. According to the survey, 49 percent of white, non-college educated women said they would vote for the Democratic nominee, compared with 43 percent who said they would vote for Trump.

Still, the president's campaign has sought to project confidence that women will support Trump at the ballot box in 2020.

“Between 5 million new jobs, prioritizing public safety and expanding access to affordable healthcare choices, Women for Trump know they have a powerful voice in echoing the President’s promises made, promises kept," the Trump campaign's coalitions director, Hannah Castillo, said in a statement.