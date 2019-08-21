National poll finds tight race between Biden, Sanders and Warren

A new national survey of the Democratic presidential primary finds a three-way race for the nomination, with former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTop adviser on Sanders: 'He's always been underestimated' 'The Simpsons' pokes fun at Trump's feud with 'the squad' 'Forever war' slogans short-circuit the scrutiny required of national security choices MORE barely leading Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSenate Democrats push for arms control language in defense policy bill Top adviser on Sanders: 'He's always been underestimated' 'The Simpsons' pokes fun at Trump's feud with 'the squad' MORE (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenSenate Democrats push for arms control language in defense policy bill Top adviser on Sanders: 'He's always been underestimated' 'The Simpsons' pokes fun at Trump's feud with 'the squad' MORE (D-Mass.).

The latest poll from The Economist-YouGov finds Biden at 22 percent support, followed by Sanders at 19 percent and Warren at 17 percent. Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisSenate Democrats push for arms control language in defense policy bill Top adviser on Sanders: 'He's always been underestimated' 'The Simpsons' pokes fun at Trump's feud with 'the squad' MORE (D-Calif.) registers 8 percent support and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegTop adviser on Sanders: 'He's always been underestimated' Biden, Sanders lead Trump in hypothetical match-ups: poll The Hill's Morning Report - Trump hews to NRA on guns and eyes lower taxes MORE comes in at 7 percent.

The Economist-YouGov survey finds a closer race nationally than most other polls. Biden leads the field by nearly 13 points in the RealClearPolitics average, with most other recent surveys putting his level of support in the 30 percent range.

Sanders has surged back into contention, according to the new poll, gaining more than any other candidate over the same survey from last month. That poll found Biden at 25 percent, followed by Warren at 18 and Sanders at 13.

But Warren might have the most room to grow — 50 percent of Democrats surveyed said they’re considering voting for her, compared to 45 percent who said the same of Biden and 44 percent who said they’re considering Sanders.

A strong majority of Democrats, 60 percent, said they would prefer to nominate a candidate who can defeat President Trump Donald John Trump Former US ambassador: 'Denmark is not a big fan of Donald Trump and his politics' Senate Democrats push for arms control language in defense policy bill Detroit county sheriff endorses Booker for president MORE over a candidate who agrees with them on the issues.

The Economist-YouGov survey of 1,500 U.S. adults was conducted between Aug. 17 and 20 and has a margin of error of 2.6 percentage points. The Economist-YouGov pulls from a recruited panel of more than 10,000 respondents who are surveyed regularly.