De Blasio's video snafu earns laughter in Iowa

A video appearance by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio Bill de BlasioThe Hill's 12:30 Report: Biden expands lead in new national poll De Blasio brushes off low poll numbers: 'The vast majority of Democratic voters are going to make their decision late' NYPD fires officer in Eric Garner case MORE at the Iowa Federation of Labor suffered a technical glitch that made the voice of the presidential contender sound high-pitched.

Organizers apologized for the glitch, which had sparked laughter, and later replayed the video with a normal sounding de Blasio.

"First of all, I again apologize for the technical glitch, whatever happened with the mayor addressing us," an event official told attendees. "Following the next candidate's speech, we will play that video. We've managed to fix it."

"You all deserve to hear the mayor speak in his own voice," the official continued.

Journalists quickly tweeted out the glitch, with one reporter pointing out that it sounded helium-induced.

Mayor Bill De Blasio battling some (helium-related?) technical difficulties as he tries to video call into the Iowa Federation of Labor forum today.

Not ideal: Bill de Blasio is addressing the Iowa Federation of Labor convention via video and the sound is distorted

De Blasio is appearing via a video feed that, hilariously and unfortunately, is distorting his voice by making it sound higher.

De Blasio later responded to the technical difficulty, joking that he would try his "best chipmunk impression" if it meant being able to share his message.

"If a high-pitched voice is what it takes to spread a message about putting working people first, pass the mic and I’ll try my best chipmunk impression while talking about how we achieved universal pre-K, a $15 minimum wage and a #GreenNewDeal for New York City," he tweeted.

If a high-pitched voice is what it takes to spread a message about putting working people first, pass the mic and I'll try my best chipmunk impression while talking about how we achieved universal pre-K, a $15 minimum wage and a #GreenNewDeal for New York City.

De Blasio was one of sixteen candidates slated to speak at the event in Iowa.

The mayor, along with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee Jay Robert InsleeInslee unveils climate plan to support rural communities Harris to appear in CNN climate town hall after backlash Castro qualifies for next Democratic primary debates MORE (D), was forced to cancel his in-person appearance due to flight delays, according to the NBC affiliate in Des Moines.

Updated 4:15 p.m.