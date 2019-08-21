Delaney: 'It feels like some Democrats are cheering on a recession'

Democratic presidential candidate John Delaney John Kevin DelaneyDelaney shakes up top campaign staff Poll: Nearly 4 in 5 say they will consider candidates' stances on cybersecurity Native American advocates question 2020 Democrats' commitment MORE said some members of his party seem to be "cheering on a recession" in hopes of weakening President Trump Donald John Trump Former US ambassador: 'Denmark is not a big fan of Donald Trump and his politics' Senate Democrats push for arms control language in defense policy bill Detroit county sheriff endorses Booker for president MORE.

“It feels like some Democrats are cheering on a recession because they want to stick it to Trump,” the former Maryland congressman told reporters Wednesday. “I don’t want a recession because I don’t want these workers in here to face a recession.”

“But I worry that Trump's policies are bringing one on,” he added.

.@DJJudd followed up multiple times asking Delaney which Democrats he feels are cheering on a recession: pic.twitter.com/MASi3Nyvhv — Musadiq Bidar (@Bidar411) August 21, 2019

Delaney declined to name which Democrats he was referring to when pressed. ADVERTISEMENT

"I'm not gonna name names, but you just get a sense," he said, before pivoting and repeating his point that he hopes a recession doesn't happen but that he believes Trump's polices could lead to one.

"I just think it's very important that we be clear as a party that we don't want a recession, right, because his economic policies are bad," he said. "I think they're ultimately going to unwind. I don't want that to happen; I'm an American, I want the country to do well."

"Do you think members of the Democratic Party are actively looking for a recession?" a reporter asked.

"I didn't say that," Delaney responded.

Economists have warned about growing signs of a possible recession, though it was unclear what Democrats or potential fellow presidential rivals Delaney might have been referring to on Wednesday.

A Delaney campaign spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.

Trump has previously accused the media of playing up economic worries in hopes of hurting him politically.

"The Fake News Media is doing everything they can to crash the economy because they think that will be bad for me and my re-election," the president tweeted earlier this month.

Liberal comedian and commentator Bill Maher William (Bill) MaherMaher hits back at Tlaib: Does she 'want to boycott 93 percent of her own party?' Juan Williams: Democrats finally hit Trump where it hurts World Jewish Congress condemns Tlaib for suggesting boycott of Bill Maher's show MORE has been among few figures to openly express a desire for a recession, arguing that the country could survive an economic slowdown but could not survive another Trump term.

Trump and administration officials have dismissed warnings about a possible recession, with White House counselor Kellyanne Conway Kellyanne Elizabeth ConwayThe Hill's Morning Report - Trump searches for backstops amid recession worries Florida first lady to miss Women for Trump event due to planned execution Trump adopts familiar mantra on possible recession: fake news MORE telling reporters this week that "the fundamentals of the economy are very strong."

Administration officials have also defended Trump’s tariffs on China, claiming they will only hurt China and not American consumers and farmers as many economists have said.