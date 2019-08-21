ABC unveils moderators for third Democratic debate

ABC News on Wednesday unveiled the four moderators who will host the third Democratic presidential primary debate next month in Houston.

The debate will be moderated by ABC chief anchor George Stephanopoulos, "World News Tonight" anchor David Muir, ABC News correspondent Linsey Davis and Univision anchor Jorge Ramos, the network announced.

The debate will be held at Texas Southern University on Sept. 12. A second debate will be held on Sept. 13 if more than 10 candidates qualify.

So far, 10 candidates have met the requirements for the debate, which the Democratic National Committee (DNC) raised after the first two debates featured 20 candidates seeking the nomination to challenge President Trump Donald John Trump Former US ambassador: 'Denmark is not a big fan of Donald Trump and his politics' Senate Democrats push for arms control language in defense policy bill Detroit county sheriff endorses Booker for president MORE.

The qualifying candidates are former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro, former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), former Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D-Texas), Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang.

Candidates have until Aug. 28 to qualify for the debate by receiving donations from at least 130,000 individual donors and reaching at least 2 percent in four DNC-approved polls.

Billionaire Tom Steyer is one poll away from qualifying after reaching the fundraising threshold, while Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii), who has also reached the donor threshold, is two polls short.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and author Marianne Williamson have also reached the individual donor requirement but don't yet have a single qualifying poll.