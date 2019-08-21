Inslee drops out of 2020 presidential race

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee Jay Robert InsleeInslee unveils climate plan to support rural communities Harris to appear in CNN climate town hall after backlash Castro qualifies for next Democratic primary debates MORE (D) dropped out of the race for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination Wednesday after he was not expected to qualify for the upcoming debates in September.

Inslee told MSNBC's Rachel Maddow Rachel Anne MaddowUS ambassador to Germany calls out journalists who blocked him on Twitter Frustrated liberals say Democrats aren't aggressive enough on courts Fox News closes out July as most-watched cable network for 37th straight month MORE during an interview that he would withdraw from the race because it had "become clear" to him that he had no path to the nomination.

"It's become clear that I'm not going to be carrying the ball," Inslee said Wednesday. "I'm not going to be the president, so I'm withdrawing tonight from the race."

BREAKING: Washington Governor Jay Inslee tells Rachel #Maddow that he is exiting the 2020 Democratic presidential primary race. pic.twitter.com/u8ZVlTjytM — Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) August 22, 2019

