Hickenlooper announces Senate bid

Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper John HickenlooperPoll: Trump trails three Democrats by 10 points in Colorado The Hill's Campaign Report: Battle for Senate begins to take shape The Hill's Morning Report — Trump and the new Israel-'squad' controversy MORE (D), who last week ended his 2020 presidential campaign, announced on Thursday that he will seek a seat in the U.S. Senate.

“I’m not done fighting for the people of Colorado,” he said in a video attacking Washington over preexisting conditions, prescription prices and the opening of public land to developers.

“I don’t think Cory Gardner Cory Scott GardnerPoll: Trump trails three Democrats by 10 points in Colorado The Hill's Campaign Report: Battle for Senate begins to take shape The Hill's Morning Report — Trump and the new Israel-'squad' controversy MORE understands that the games he’s playing with [President] Donald Trump Donald John Trump Former US ambassador: 'Denmark is not a big fan of Donald Trump and his politics' Senate Democrats push for arms control language in defense policy bill Detroit county sheriff endorses Booker for president MORE and [Senate Majority Leader] Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellGOP group calls on Republican senators to stand up to McConnell on election security in new ads The Hill's Morning Report - Trump hews to NRA on guns and eyes lower taxes Hobbled NRA shows strength with Trump MORE [R-Ky.] are hurting the people of Colorado,” he said, referring to the incumbent Republican senator.

“We ought to be working together to move this country forward and stop the political nonsense,” he added.

Hickenlooper noted in a statement when he dropped out of the 2020 White House race that he was giving “serious thought” to challenging Gardner.

--This developing report will be updated.