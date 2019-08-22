Inslee seeking third term as governor after ending presidential bid

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee Jay Robert InsleePanel: Sanders' climate change plan Inslee to announce bid for third term as Washington governor: report The Hill's Morning Report - Trump touts new immigration policy, backtracks on tax cuts MORE (D) announced Thursday he will seek a third term as governor following his decision to end his 2020 presidential bid.

"I want to continue to stand with you in opposing Donald Trump Donald John TrumpSarah Huckabee Sanders becomes Fox News contributor The US-Iranian scuffle over a ship is a sideshow to events in the Gulf South Korea: US, North Korea to resume nuclear talks 'soon' MORE and rejecting his hurtful and divisive agenda, while strengthening and enhancing Washington state's role as a progressive beacon for the nation," Inslee said in a statement.

"Which is why I'm announcing today my intention to run for a third term as Washington's governor," he continued. "I'm excited to do so -- because our great success as a state these last few years gives me confidence that we can continue to lead the nation in so many ways."

Inslee, who launched his long-shot presidential campaign in March, focused his White House bid on the issue of combating climate change. But he struggled to garner support in the crowded field of candidates and dropped out before the next round of debates in September.

The Washington governor announced late Wednesday that he would be ending his White House bid, telling MSNBC's Rachel Maddow Rachel Anne MaddowUS ambassador to Germany calls out journalists who blocked him on Twitter Frustrated liberals say Democrats aren't aggressive enough on courts Fox News closes out July as most-watched cable network for 37th straight month MORE that it had "become clear" that he did not have a path to the nomination.

Inslee is the third Democratic presidential primary candidate to drop out of the race, following Rep. Eric Swalwell Eric Michael SwalwellThe Hill's Morning Report - Trump touts new immigration policy, backtracks on tax cuts Inslee drops out of 2020 presidential race Hickenlooper ends presidential bid MORE (D-Calif.) and former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper John HickenlooperThe Hill's Morning Report - Trump touts new immigration policy, backtracks on tax cuts Hickenlooper announces Senate bid Inslee drops out of 2020 presidential race MORE.

Hickenlooper announced on Thursday that he would run for Colorado’s Senate seat, challenging Sen. Cory Gardner Cory Scott GardnerThe Hill's Morning Report - Trump touts new immigration policy, backtracks on tax cuts Hickenlooper announces Senate bid Poll: Trump trails three Democrats by 10 points in Colorado MORE (R-Colo.), while Swalwell will also run for reelection for his House seat.

Three Washington State Democrats – Attorney General Bob Ferguson, Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz and King County Executive Dow Constantine – previously said they would be interested in running for governor if Inslee did not seek reelection.

Meanwhile, three Republicans have entered the state’s GOP primary, including state Sen. Phil Fortunato (R), law enforcement officer Loren Culp and Anton Sakharov.

A Republican has not won a gubernatorial race in Washington in over 30 years.

Governors in Washington are not subject to term limits, but most have usually served no more than two terms with the exception of Republican Gov. Dan Evans, who served three terms ending in 1977.